Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners might fail to fund transfer for Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace

What is the story?

There have been a number of stories suggesting that Crystal Palace star, Wilfried Zaha, is likely to complete his dream move to Arsenal this summer.

However, a fresh report suggests that Arsenal are far away from securing his services as they are reluctant to meet Palace's asking price for the Ivorian winger.

In case you didn't know...

Wilfried Zaha played a pivotal role for Crystal Palace in the 2018/19 season, scoring ten goals and securing five assists under his name from 34 league appearances. He was a crucial part of Roy Hodgson's attack.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Zaha's brother Judicael admitted that his brother is determined to make his dream move to Arsenal this summer.

"Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him. It's my brother's dream though, to play for Arsenal."

Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European Football for the club he's supported since childhood."

If the reports surrounding the London clubs are to be believed, Crystal Palace have already rejected a £40million bid for the 26-year-old Ivorian star.

The heart of the matter

As per the fresh report, Arsenal could miss out on landing Zaha as they can't afford to spend huge during this summer transfer window due to insufficient funds.

Source close to Wilfried Zaha says doubts about whether Arsenal can afford to sign him. Palace have rejected £40m Arsenal bid & they value Zaha at closer to £100m. Palace would not be interested in taking players as part of swap deal. Would only ever happen as last resort. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 10, 2019

Crystal Palace have also made it clear that they want around £100million for the winger. Furthermore, they wouldn't be interested in taking players as a part of the deal. Hence, Arsenal have to pay the asking price if they want to sign the superstar.

What is next?

Arsenal will have to sell a number of players to raise funds and match Palace's asking price for Wilfried Zaha. Meanwhile, Arsenal will face Colorado in their first pre-season friendly on 16th July.