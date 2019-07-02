×
Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners submit an opening bid for Wilfried Zaha 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
95   //    02 Jul 2019, 06:05 IST

Wilfried Zaha wants to join Arsenal this summer
Wilfried Zaha wants to join Arsenal this summer

What is the story?

As reported by Sky Sports, Arsenal have submitted an opening £40million bid to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer.

In case you didn't know...

The 26-year-old was a standout performer for Crystal Palace last season. In the Premier League 2018-19, Zaha netted ten goals and provided five assists under his name from 34 league appearances. With a 77% passing and 54% shooting accuracy, Zaha proved his value for Roy Hodgson's side in all competitions.

Zaha, who is capable of making the opposition defenders dance to his tune, is considered as one of the best dribblers in the Premier League. He is known for his pacy runs and bag of tricks. He can provide delicious crosses into the box and shoot with both legs.

In order to secure the service of the Ivorian winger, clubs might have to spend a hefty amount in this summer transfer market. However, Crystal Palace have no pressure to sell their star man, with Zaha's current contract will keep him in the Palace until 2023.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Zaha's brother Judicael told that his brother is determined to join the London side as it could be 'a dream move' for the 26-year-old Ivorian. He told the reporters:

"Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him. It's my brother's dream though, to play for Arsenal."
"Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European Football for the club he's supported since childhood."

According to the report via Sky Sport, Arsenal have made a £40million bid for the winger. However, Palace want to £80million for their star man.

What is next?

Crystal Palace are expected to reject Arsenal's opening bid as no player has been offered as a part of the proposed deal.

Although Zaha wants to join Arsenal this summer, Crystal Palace are eyeing for a big money move for the prolific Ivorian winger.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
Fetching more content...
Contact Us