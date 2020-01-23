Arsenal Transfer News: Dani Ceballos wants to end loan deal with Gunners

Dani Ceballos, the Real Madrid midfielder who is currently on loan at Arsenal, wants to leave the Gunners, reports AS (via Spanish radio channel Carrusel Deportivo). The Spaniard has not featured for Arsenal since 6th November 2019, when he picked up an injury in the Europa League game against Vitoria SC. And it now seems that Ceballos has his heart set on leaving Arsenal and has handed in a transfer request.

The Spaniard has apparently informed Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal Head Coach, of his wish and has also passed the message to his parent club Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are contemplating ending the player's loan deal early and are trying to find him a new destination for the second half of the season.

Ceballos wants more game time to stay in contention for a place in the Spain Euro 2020 squad

The Spaniard joined Arsenal from Los Blancos last summer on a one-year loan deal and instantly made a mark in the Gunners team. Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery held the player in high regard and Ceballos was a regular feature for the London club. The Spaniard featured 17 times for the Gunners before an injury put an unwanted break on his game time.

However, since the arrival of Arteta, he has fallen down the pecking order and has not featured for his current team so far, despite returning from injury at the start of the year. The Spanish midfielder was an unused substitute in the recent game against Chelsea and watched from the bench as his team battled hard to secure a draw against the Blues.

Arteta has previously hinted that Ceballos would be vital for Arsenal in the second half of the season and the Spaniard might get his break against Bournemouth in the FA Cup next week.

However, the player remains hopeful of securing a deal with a club where he will be guaranteed more game time so that he can fight for a place in Luis Enrique’s squad for the 2020 European Championships. And given the qualities of the player, there will be no dearth of options for him to choose from.

