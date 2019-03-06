Arsenal Transfer News: Emery eyeing Brazilian wonderkid, Lille sets price tag on Arsenal target and more | March 6, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal transfer news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Lille puts a price tag on rumored Arsenal target

Lille has reportedly put an €80 million price tag on the 23-year old

Amidst interests from all the top European clubs, French club Lille has reportedly put an €80 million price tag on their 23-year old winger Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian international has been catching the eye of the European elites with his scintillating performances in the Ligue 1 for Lille. The winger's performance has inspired Lille to one of their best seasons in the French Ligue in recent season with the club now sitting second in the league.

Signed from Angers in 2017, Pepe has scored 17 times in 29 appearances for the French club this season.

Unai Emery eyeing Brazilian wonderkid Anthony

Antony Matheus dos Santos - better known as Anthony has been gathering interest from Europe for some time now with his performances in South America.

The teenager, who is being tipped for a bright future on the elite level, has been a target of Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam for a while. But now it appears that Arsenal has stepped into to sign the 19-year old teenager who has been already slapped a €30 million price tag.

Arsenal eyeing Kieran Tierney

The defender is a rumored target for a host of big names

With reports of Barcelona bidding for Nacho Monreal doing the rounds in the transfer news, Arsenal have stepped up their search for the perfect replacement for the Spaniard.

The Arsenal hierarchy seems to have found Celtic defender Kieran Tierney as a possible replacement for the 33-year old Spaniard. Tierney, who has been subjected to interest from big clubs, is likely to leave the club this summer in search of better options after Brendon Rodgers left Celtic to join Leicester City last week.

