Arsenal Transfer News: Ex Gunner Marc Overmars says the club should sell Mesut Ozil to fund Hakim Ziyech transfer

Ajax v Utrecht - Eredivisie

What's the story?

AFC Ajax's technical director Marc Overmars has suggested that Arsenal should sell their playmaker Mesut Ozil to fund a transfer move for Hakim Ziyech.

In case you missed it...

The Moroccan is considered one of the best playmakers in Europe after his stellar 2018/19 season with Ajax. Throughout the campaign, Ziyech directly contributed to 45 goals, amassing 21 goals and 24 assists in all competitions.

Ziyech guided his side to a Champions League semi-final and a domestic double of the Eredivise title and KNVB Cup. After the season ended, the 26-year-old was allowed to leave De Godenzonen according to the 'promises' made to him. Marc Overmars confirmed the news back in May by saying,

"He leaves when a top club come,".

“He is in focus because of his achievements in the Champions League."

“Many big clubs are buzzing around him. We promised Hakim [that we would] agree to a good transfer.”

The heart of the matter...

Given Ziyech's supreme playmaking abilities and incredibly low release clause, believed to be around £31.5m, his move away from Ajax was expected to be wrapped up within the opening few days of the transfer market.

Surprisingly, none of the top European clubs have approached the Dutch outfit to procure the Moroccan's services. Among all the interested European parties, Arsenal was the team linked to him the most due to Unai Emery's search for a creative wide player.

It was anticipated that the London based club will make a move for Ziyech, but it hasn't happened thus far as they target Wilfried Zaha and Nicolas Pepe.

Former Arsenal forward Marc Overmars has again come out in public to speak about Ziyech's future. This time, he has suggested his former team to fund the transfer by offloading Mesut Ozil. His comments read as follows:

"I am a bit surprised that it is still so quiet around Hakim,"

"I think he has played better every year and his statistics are exceptionally good. Many clubs are increasingly looking at that.

"They look more at the numbers than at what he shows and what is happening around him. I think Hakim Ziyech is better than Mesut Ozil.

"I would say sell him (Ozil) and you will get Hakim for half. But they (Arsenal) didn't listen to me. So it could just be that he stays with Ajax."

What's next?

With Unai Emery in dire need of reinforcements, Arsenal's approach in the remaining days of the transfer market would be quite intriguing to witness.