Arsenal transfer news: Fan favourite set to leave, Xhaka signs a new deal and more - June 17, 2018

This is going to hurt the Arsenal faithful a lot.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER News 18 Jun 2018, 00:12 IST 1.91K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery all set to dump one of Arsenal's most talented player

Unai Emery faces an uphill task this summer to improve the Arsenal squad for a return back into the top four. The transfer period will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

As always, Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are created just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 17.

Jack Wilshere set to leave Arsenal

In a drastic turn of events, Jack Wilshere has reportedly decided to run down his Arsenal contract this month and leave on a free transfer.

The Mirror has revealed that Unai Emery and Wilshere met this week to discuss the player's future. Emery it is claimed told the midfielder that he will not be a guaranteed starter under him.

Arsenal have offered him a new deal worth £110,000 per week plus bonuses, but after Emery's revelation, Wilshere is expected to leave the club this summer. He has offers on the table from Everton, West Ham and Wolves. The 26 year old is also on the radar of AC Milan and Real Betis.

Granit Xhaka signs a new deal

The Swiss international has penned a new long-term deal with the club. A new contract has arrived for Xhaka after Unai Emery revealed that the midfielder will play a key role under his management. Xhaka started all but one Premier League game last season.

After signing a new deal, Xhaka said, "I am happy and proud to sign a new contract for Arsenal and I hope for good results in the future." The Gunners are also persuading Aaron Ramsey to sign an extension this month.

West Ham United confident over landing Jack Wilshere

As mentioned earlier, Jack Wilshere is reportedly considering leaving Arsenal this month. After his meeting with Unai Emery and despite having a new contract on the table, Wilshere may leave the Gunners due to a pay cut and no guarantees over playing time.

The Sun has now claimed that West Ham have become confident of landing Wilshere as a free agent. Manuel Pellegrini reportedly rates the Englishman highly and is ready to take him on board in his first season for the Hammers.