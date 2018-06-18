Arsenal transfer news: Good news in chase of €35 million-rated midfielder, Cech to Napoli and more - June 18, 2018

All the latest transfer news and rumours involving Arsenal Football Club.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 18 Jun 2018, 22:27 IST 2.76K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery might help Arsenal get their long-term target

Unai Emery faces an uphill task this summer to improve the Arsenal squad for a return back into the top four. The transfer period will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

As always, Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are created just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 18:

Arsenal receive a boost in Steven N'Zonzi chase

The Gunners have long been admirers of the industrious Sevilla midfielder. With Unai Emery now at the helm, Arsenal are confident that the manager will be able to engineer a reunion at the cards. A €35 million release clause is set to be activated by the Londoners this summer.

Sevilla know that N'Zonzi is looking for a move back to England and have started searching for a worthy replacement of the French international. AS has reported that Sevilla will target Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente if N'Zonzi decides to shift loyalties. Llorente is set to be offloaded by Madrid this summer and is valued at around €15 million.

Napoli eyeing Petr Cech

With Arsenal closing in on a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno, Petr Cech might be on his way out of the club. The Sun has reported that Napoli are looking to sign Cech on a season-long loan as they search for Pepe Reina's replacement.

Cech, 36, has been Arsenal's no.1 goalkeeper since his move in 2015 but will now see himself move down the pecking order after Leno's arrival. Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to provide Cech a getaway as he eyes a reunion with his former Chelsea goalkeeper.

Crystal Palace enter Jack Wilshere race

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are the latest side to register an interest in Jack Wilshere. After a meeting with Unai Emery where he was told that he will not be a guaranteed starter, Wilshere is considering leaving Arsenal as a free agent.

The midfielder has been offered a new deal worth £110,000 per week plus bonuses but problems over playing time may see Wilshere leave for greener pastures. The Mirror has reported that Palace joins the likes of Everton, West Ham, and Wolves to monitor the situation of the 26-year-old.