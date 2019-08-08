Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree deals for Kieran Tierney and David Luiz

David Luiz is close to sealing a controversial move to Arsenal

What's the story?

According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Arsenal have agreed a stunning double deal for Brazilian centre-half David Luiz and Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney.

The pair of defenders are set to travel to North-London imminently to complete formalities of the deal. The double signing comes as a massive boost to Unai Emery, as the Spanish tactician has looked to bolster the Arsenal rearguard all summer.

In case you didn't know...

While Arsenal have courted Tierney for the entirety of the summer, the club's interest in Luiz intensified in recent days after the Brazilian was involved in a series of fall-outs with Chelsea.

In Tierney's case, the club have been locked in negotiations with Celtic for a number of weeks now and the 22-year-old is finally set to seal his dream move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have had an eventful transfer window, most notably shattering their transfer record for Ivorian front-man Nicolas Pepe in a £72 million deal.

The heart of the matter

In one of the most controversial moves of the summer, the 32-year-old Brazilian centre-back is set to move across the London divide to arch-rivals Arsenal in a deal believed to be worth around the region of £8 million.

On the other hand, Tierney will sign a five-year-deal with the Gunners and Celtic are reportedly set to receive a £25 million transfer fee for their academy graduate.

Arsenal are confident of completing both deals before the deadline and the pair are set to bolster Arsenal's ranks, with Shkodran Mustafi tipped to seal a move away from the club imminently.

What's next?

Arsenal have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market in recent days and are well set to cap of an impressive summer with the arrivals of Luiz and Tierney.

The Gunners have also added Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos and have agreed a deal in principle for William Saliba, with the young Frenchman loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the forthcoming season.