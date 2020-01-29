Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree last-minute deal for Spanish defender

Pablo Mari is set to join Arsenal

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal have finally agreed a deal with Flamengo to secure the signature of defender Pablo Mari. The Spanish is set to join the Gunners on a 6-month loan deal but it has been reported that the North London club have the option to purchase the player outright for a £6 million fee at the end of the season.

Arsenal have been on the lookout for a central defender to bolster their rearguard, with Mikel Arteta insistent on recruited a left-footed player. His request has been duly obliged by the club's hierarchy, who has worked diligently behind the scenes to secure Mari's signature despite their meagre transfer budget.

The 26-year-old was spotted in London earlier this week and although he has returned to Brazil after his brief visit, he is expected to finalize terms of the deal and undergo a medical imminently to become Arteta's first signing as Gunners boss.

The North London club are cash strapped currently, as they look to save up funds to have a big window in the summer, due to which they've been on the lookout for bargain buys and loan signings. The low-risk high reward nature of Mari's deal fits the bill perfectly for the club, as they look to complete the deal swiftly.

Arsenal are also on the lookout for another loan signing before the conclusion of the January transfer window and it remains to be seen if they bolster their ranks further this month.

