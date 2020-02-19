Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners interested in €40 million rated Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah in action for Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal has a German star on their radar as they are looking to reinforce their defence under Mikel Arteta for the upcoming campaign. Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah is on their wishlist as reported by Bild.

The Gunners have struggled defensively all season long with former Chelsea man David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos on the heart of their defence. But inconsistency and lacklustre performances have made Arteta look out for reinforcements for his backline.

Tah, who is only 23, already a German international might just be the perfect player for them. He has represented the German National Team in every age group from Under 16 as well.

Standing at 6'5" he has been a mainstay in Leverkusen defence for quite some period now having made well over 100 appearances in the Bundesliga for the club.

But at the moment he is looking forward to a bigger step up in his career to take on new challenges and also to make a place for himself in a highly competitive Germany National Team. A move to The Emirates might just help him with that.

Tah has a contract with the Leverkusen club till 2023 and is rated at €40 million, which might seem pretty reasonable for the Gunners considering the age and the quality of the player.

So the transfer can be a win-win for both the player and the club should Arsenal sign him next season

Since taking over from Unai Emery, Arteta has signed Pablo Mari, another defender on loan from Flamengo in January. But he considers more reinforcement is needed for stability in their already fragile backline which has an ageing core. Signing a young Jonathan Tah might just help change that.

