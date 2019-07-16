Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners keeping tabs on Brazilian forward Everton Soares

Everton Soares - Brazilian forward after winning Copa America 2019

What is the story?

According to a report from Sky Sport, Arsenal are interested in signing Gremio's Brazilian forward Everton Soares and consider him to be a cheaper alternative to Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

In case you didn't know...

Everton Soares enjoyed a scintillating Copa America 2019 campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist from six appearances.

Everton was named the Man of the Match in the Copa America final which Brazil won 3-1 against Peru. He scored the opening goal for Brazil in the 15th minute of the match and effectively helped Tite's team to win the trophy.

Arsenal started their pre-season in a healthy manner, securing a 3-0 victory over Colorado. New summer signing Gabriel Martinelli, who scored the last goal of the day, made a perfect start to his Arsenal career.

In the post-match press conference, when Unai Emery was asked about their ongoing transfer policies, he replied,

"The club is working. We are speaking every day with the club and Edu. I prefer to work with patience and calm and take the best decision. We have very good players, very young good players.

We need someone to help us. The club is working on that. We prefer to take the best decision with patience. If we need to wait more time, for this reason, I prefer to do that."

The heart of the matter...

As per the report via Sky Sports, Arsenal are keeping their eyes on the Brazilian. The Gunners have been linked with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha throughout the summer. However, we published a report a few days ago where it was claimed that Arsenal might be forced to give up their interest in the Ivorian winger.

It is believed that Everton Soares could be a more financially viable option than Crystal Palace forward Zaha. Everton has already made it clear that he has "an offer on the plate" but has not clarified the name of the club involved.

What's next?

Arsenal are likely to face heavy competition from Atletico Madrid who are reportedly preparing a £30.5m bid for the 22-year-old. The Gunners will play their first ICC match against Bayern Munich on 18th July.