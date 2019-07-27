Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners lead the race to sign Nicolas Pepe

Lille OSC v Angers SCO - Ligue 1

What's the story?

Amidst interest from many European clubs, Arsenal are reported to be leading the race to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille. Besides Arsenal, the 24-year-old has been linked with moves to Napoli, Liverpool and Inter Milan in recent days.

In case you didn't know...

The right winger enjoyed a great season in Ligue 1 as he scored 22 goals in 38 appearances for Lille. The club's manager confirmed in May that Pepe will be leaving this summer but till date, no deal has been agreed.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba on permanent deals. The latter has been loaned back to St-Etienne for the upcoming season. In addition to the duo, the Gunners also welcomed Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Eager to get back to the top four and qualify for Champions League football, Unai Emery is in the midst of boosting the attacking options in his squad.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the North London club is in advanced talks to snap up the French star. He added that Emery's side have just submitted a new bid to Lille but Serie A giants Napoli are also interested in signing the player.

Despite no experience in the Premier League, Pepe is renowned for his dribbling and attacking abilities. Last season, the player created 1.8 key passes and completed 2.7 dribbles per game in the league.

Although fans are looking out for defensive reinforcements, Emery appears to be focusing on boosting his squad's midfield and attacking options. Apart from Pepe, Arsenal are also rumored to be keen in securing the services of Wilfried Zaha, who plays as a right-winger too.

What's next?

Arsenal face Lyon in the Emirates Cup final in North London tomorrow. Thereafter, they take on Barcelona in their final pre-season game.