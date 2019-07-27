×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners lead the race to sign Nicolas Pepe

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Rumors
23   //    27 Jul 2019, 14:06 IST

Lille OSC v Angers SCO - Ligue 1
Lille OSC v Angers SCO - Ligue 1

What's the story?

Amidst interest from many European clubs, Arsenal are reported to be leading the race to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille. Besides Arsenal, the 24-year-old has been linked with moves to Napoli, Liverpool and Inter Milan in recent days.

In case you didn't know...

The right winger enjoyed a great season in Ligue 1 as he scored 22 goals in 38 appearances for Lille. The club's manager confirmed in May that Pepe will be leaving this summer but till date, no deal has been agreed.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba on permanent deals. The latter has been loaned back to St-Etienne for the upcoming season. In addition to the duo, the Gunners also welcomed Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Eager to get back to the top four and qualify for Champions League football, Unai Emery is in the midst of boosting the attacking options in his squad.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the North London club is in advanced talks to snap up the French star. He added that Emery's side have just submitted a new bid to Lille but Serie A giants Napoli are also interested in signing the player.

Despite no experience in the Premier League, Pepe is renowned for his dribbling and attacking abilities. Last season, the player created 1.8 key passes and completed 2.7 dribbles per game in the league.

Although fans are looking out for defensive reinforcements, Emery appears to be focusing on boosting his squad's midfield and attacking options. Apart from Pepe, Arsenal are also rumored to be keen in securing the services of Wilfried Zaha, who plays as a right-winger too.

What's next?

Arsenal face Lyon in the Emirates Cup final in North London tomorrow. Thereafter, they take on Barcelona in their final pre-season game.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal LOSC Lille Metropole Football Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushing for Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Lille star Nicolas Pepe set to decide his future imminently 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Lille president confirms the Reds have held discussions for Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: How Liverpool can lineup with Nicolas Pepe in the starting eleven
RELATED STORY
Three most likely destinations for Nicolas Pepe this summer
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United could line up with Nicolas Pepe?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England, Ed Woodward absent from pre-season tour to complete more signings, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds step up interest in €80 million rated Ligue 1 star
RELATED STORY
Nicolas Pepe, the next Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners reach agreement to sign William Saliba
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us