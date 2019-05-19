×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ligue 1 sensation Pepe to leave Lille

Omnisport
NEWS
News
229   //    19 May 2019, 22:54 IST
Pepe - cropped
Nicolas Pepe will leave Lille

Nicolas Pepe will leave Lille for a "great European team" in the next transfer window, the Ligue 1 side's coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed.

Pepe has been in outstanding form for Lille this season, scoring 22 league goals from 37 appearances as Galtier's side secured a second-place finish.

His performances have reportedly drawn interest from a number of high-profile suitors, and Galtier conceded Lille have little choice but to cash in on the 23-year-old.

"Nicolas Pepe will leave. Life's like that, football's like that today," Galtier told Canal+.

"He is a player of the highest level who will have a big decision to make on the choice of his next club.

"There will be a battle between the great European teams. I hope that he will take good amount of time to think about it, do his research."

Pepe scored twice in Lille's 5-0 win over his former club Angers on Saturday.

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United have been credited with an interest, though Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly eager to sign the Ivory Coast international.

Tags:
Liverpool Football Manchester United
Advertisement
Liverpool Transfer news: Reds identify Mane's replacement in fear of Real Madrid pursuit
RELATED STORY
Manchester United give permission to high-profile superstar to negotiate with other clubs, former Liverpool manager linked to Chelsea and more Premier League transfer news February 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Lille owner confirms sought-after Pepe's impending exit
RELATED STORY
Liverpool prepare €100 million bid for Real Madrid magician, Arsenal offer €100 million for former Tottenham star and more Premier League transfer news: May 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Dybala to Liverpool, Serie A trio to Manchester United - Premier League transfer roundup: February 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool receive bid of €60 million plus talented winger for superstar, Manchester United join race for €70 million forward and more Premier League transfer news: April 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Footballers and their adorable childhood pictures – Part 1
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool ace admits to wanting to leave club, Juventus fear Manchester United could sign their target and more - April 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Lille seal Champions League qualification, Brest join Metz in Ligue 1
RELATED STORY
Football's greatest rivalries: Part 1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us