Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Newcastle United and Fulham will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday nine clash on Saturday (October 25th). The game will be played at St. James' Park.
The home side will be looking to build on the comfortable 3-0 victory they registered over Benfica at the same venue in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Anthony Gordon put them ahead in the 32nd minute while Harvey Barnes stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace.
The Magpies will turn their focus to the domestic scene as they try to bounce back from the 2-1 loss they suffered away to Brighton last weekend.
Fulham, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal. Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The loss left the capital side in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from as many games. Newcastle are directly above them, one point better off.
Newcastle United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 83rd meeting between the two sides. Newcastle United have a slightly better record with 34 wins to their name. Fulham were victorious 33 times, while 15 games ended in draws.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Fulham claimed a 2-1 comeback away win.
- Five of Newcastle's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Fulham are aiming to win consecutive away head-to-head league games for the first time since 1951.
- Newcastle have kept the joint-most clean sheets in the EPL this season (five, alongside Arsenal).
- Fulham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 EPL games.
Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction
Newcastle United have had a yo-yo campaign up to this point. They have won just three games in the league, although things have been better on the continent, where they have won two of three UEFA Champions League games.
Fulham lost just one of their opening five games, winning two, but have lost their last three on the bounce.
We expect the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Fulham
Newcastle United vs Fulham Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Newcastle United to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Newcastle United to score over 1.5 goals