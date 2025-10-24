Real Madrid among clubs looking at signing Chelsea superstar after latter's recent agent change: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as one of the clubs interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the player’s recent parting of ways with his agents sparking speculation about his future.
Caicedo, who joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the English top flight, with his current form making him one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid are weighing their midfield options and have identified Caicedo as a potential long-term successor to their departed veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are interested in signing Caicedo, but the player remains fully focused on Chelsea. The west London club are also planning to discuss a new contract with him, as they see him as a crucial part of their long-term project. Romano also clarified that the Ecuadorian didn’t change his agents to facilitate a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.
"Moises Caicedo didn't change his agency because he wanted to prepare a move,” Romano said on YouTube. “So, Chelsea fans can at the moment be very relaxed. We always have rumours about every club, Real Madrid interested...who is not interested in Moises Caicedo?"
"Moises Caicedo is fully focused on Chelsea. I maintain what I said in the summer: Chelsea wants to discuss a new contract with him. He’s already on a big salary, but his face remains a crucial part of the project. So, I see Chelsea maintaining these conversations with Moises and his new representatives, but for sure the focus is on a new deal for him at Chelsea.”
Caicedo’s current deal with at Stamford Bridge runs until 2031, with an option for a further year. His current market value is estimated at €100 million, as per Transfermarkt.
How Moises Caicedo has fared for Chelsea this season
Moises Caicedo has elevated his game at Chelsea this season, with his performances sparking debate about who the best midfielder in the Premier League is at the moment. The 23-year-old initially had his price tag questioned by the Blues faithful during his early days at the club, as he struggled to find his footing.
So far this season, Caicedo has emerged as the Blues' talisman. He has made more tackles and more interceptions than any other player in the Premier League this season. Adding to his impressive form, he is also the Blues’ joint-top scorer in the league with three goals.