Real Madrid stars unhappy with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's recent 'steal and complain' comments about the club ahead of El Clasico: Reports

Real Madrid stars are reportedly disappointed with Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal's recent controversial claims about the club ahead of El Clasico. Yamal claimed Los Blancos steal from other clubs and complain later, which made their players unhappy.

The tension arose after Lamine Yamal's blasphemous statements in a conversation with streamer Ibai Llanos on the King's League YouTube channel. The Spaniard recently became the president of his own team, La Capital, in the league run by Blaugrana legend Gerard Piqué. During the interview, Llanos asked if their rivals, Porcinos, behave like Real Madrid. Yamal said (via Managing Madrid):

"They [Real Madrid] steal, they complain… of course they do."

According to MARCA, Lamine Yamal's statements have not gone down well in the Los Blancos dressing room. The players are reportedly tired of the Barcelona star's constant jibes and consider him a bad teammate. Many also believe Yamal is unaware of the sportsman spirit due to his young age of 18 years.

The report further notes that Real Madrid are aware that this is not the first time Yamal has taken digs at them. Last season, Barcelona beat the Spanish giants in all four Clasicos, with Yamal scoring or assisting in every game. He also made controversial statements last season, and remains confident about delivering a good performance ahead of the upcoming Clasico on October 26.

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta backs Lamine Yamal after his controversial comments against Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In an appearance at the International Congress on Health Communication, Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta weighed in on Lamine Yamal's comments about Real Madrid. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"It's a comment to add a little spice to the Clásico. Beyond the comments or not, it will be a spectacular match. We'll see what happens. A lot of importance is always given to what is said, especially if it's before a match like this. I'm not very up to date with the news either."

He added:

"Some people will say it's to warm up the match and others won't like it, but what really matters is what happens in those 90 minutes. The Clásico goes beyond any comment from any player, president or director. For me, El Clásico is the biggest match there is."

The upcoming Clasico marks the first time Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other this season. Last season, the Catalans won both times they clashed against each other in LaLiga, while also beating them in the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey finals.

Therefore, the stakes are high for Los Blancos this season. It is worth noting that the Catalans have many key players missing due to injuries, including Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Andreas Christensen. It remains to be seen if Barca can continue their winning streak against their archrivals or if the Merengues beat them this time.

