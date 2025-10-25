Gerard Pique responds to Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal accusing Real Madrid of ‘stealing’ before El Clasico

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has opened up on Lamine Yamal's comments on Real Madrid ahead of the El Clasico. Yamal made headlines by accusing Los Blancos of stealing and complaining in the buildup ahead of Spanish football's biggest game.

Ad

Real Madrid are reportedly furious with the Barcelona youngster for his comments and will send Dani Carvajal to confront him after the game. As claimed by Barca Universal, the Barca camp are also not happy with Yamal for his comments.

However, Gerard Pique has now come forward to defend the gifted young winger and backed him to improve with age. He said, as per Barca Universal:

“Let’s accept Lamine as he is. Obviously, he’ll gain experience; no one is the same at 18 as at 38."

Ad

Trending

The former Barcelona and Spain defender also insisted that Real Madrid would love to have a player of Yamal's caliber. He added:

“As for the criticism from Madrid. It’s understandable. They’d love to have a Lamine of their own."

Hansi Flick's side will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 26 in a top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga. Los Blancos are currently leading the table with 24 points in nine games while Barcelona are just two points behind.

Ad

Yamal has made seven appearances against Los Blancos so far, winning four and losing three times. He has contributed with three goals and two assists in El Clasicos so far.

Barcelona dealt major injury blow ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona star Raphinha is reportedly set to miss the trip to Real Madrid on Sunday, October 26 with an injury. As claimed by journalist Gerard Romero, the Brazil international did not complete the training session on Fridday and is unlikely to feature in El Clasico.

Ad

Raphinha has been out of action since September 26 with a hamstring injury having last featured in a 3-1 win against Real Oviedo. He returned to training earlier this week and Barca reportedly expected him to return for the El Clasico.

Raphinha's absence would be a major blow to Hansi Flick's side in the El Clasico. The Brazilian was a key player for them last season scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists in 57 games.

He has featured seven times across competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring thrice and producing two assists. Barca manager Hansi Flick will also be on the sidelines against Real Madrid after picking up two back-to-back yellow cards in the last two league games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More