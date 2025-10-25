Gerard Pique responds to Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal accusing Real Madrid of ‘stealing’ before El Clasico

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has opened up on Lamine Yamal's comments on Real Madrid ahead of the El Clasico. Yamal made headlines by accusing Los Blancos of stealing and complaining in the buildup ahead of Spanish football's biggest game.
Real Madrid are reportedly furious with the Barcelona youngster for his comments and will send Dani Carvajal to confront him after the game. As claimed by Barca Universal, the Barca camp are also not happy with Yamal for his comments.
However, Gerard Pique has now come forward to defend the gifted young winger and backed him to improve with age. He said, as per Barca Universal:
“Let’s accept Lamine as he is. Obviously, he’ll gain experience; no one is the same at 18 as at 38."
The former Barcelona and Spain defender also insisted that Real Madrid would love to have a player of Yamal's caliber. He added:
“As for the criticism from Madrid. It’s understandable. They’d love to have a Lamine of their own."
Hansi Flick's side will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 26 in a top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga. Los Blancos are currently leading the table with 24 points in nine games while Barcelona are just two points behind.
Yamal has made seven appearances against Los Blancos so far, winning four and losing three times. He has contributed with three goals and two assists in El Clasicos so far.
Barcelona dealt major injury blow ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid: Reports
Barcelona star Raphinha is reportedly set to miss the trip to Real Madrid on Sunday, October 26 with an injury. As claimed by journalist Gerard Romero, the Brazil international did not complete the training session on Fridday and is unlikely to feature in El Clasico.
Raphinha has been out of action since September 26 with a hamstring injury having last featured in a 3-1 win against Real Oviedo. He returned to training earlier this week and Barca reportedly expected him to return for the El Clasico.
Raphinha's absence would be a major blow to Hansi Flick's side in the El Clasico. The Brazilian was a key player for them last season scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists in 57 games.
He has featured seven times across competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring thrice and producing two assists. Barca manager Hansi Flick will also be on the sidelines against Real Madrid after picking up two back-to-back yellow cards in the last two league games.