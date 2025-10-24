Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes PL title prediction involving Liverpool and Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the Premier League title race. He accused pundits of making premature predictions and added that he won't be doing that.

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League table after eight games, sitting three points above Manchester City. The Merseysiders, meanwhile, are third, a point behind City, as they look to defend their title. Their form has dropped this season, though, and they have won just one of their last five games across competitions.

Pep Guardiola, however, believes that Arne Slot's side are still in the Premier League title race, as he said (h/t Metro):

"Well, in the first two games, three games, yeah for sure we [City] are out. And Liverpool is already done, and now it looks like Liverpool is done. And I’ll tell you that they will be back. I’ve said many times, I know all the pundits, all the specialists or former players, they know everything that is going to happen after five games, I’m not able to do that."

"So, always I wait for 10, 15 games to know exactly what is going on. But I think obviously Liverpool and Arsenal are there, someone else will be there, hopefully we can be there."

Manchester City last won the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season, finishing two points above Arsenal.

Pundit claims winning Premier League over the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City will be Arsenal's top priority

Mikel Arteta's side have had a good start to the season across competitions. They sit atop the Premier League standings and have qualified for the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup. They have also won all three games in the UEFA Champions League and sit fourth in the standings.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley was recently asked on ESPNFC if the Gunners can win both the Premier League and the Champions League. He answered:

"It's a tricky one, don't try to run before you can walk. It's been 20 years since they last won the PL, that is first and foremost for them. They've been close in the last 3-4 years, the answer is yes..But their top priority has to be the PL. At the moment, they have been the best package; yes City are playing some decent football; Liverpool, we've talked about their issues, issues with Arne Slot..."

"Arsenal are strong in every position. Whether that's enough for both the UCL and PL.. I think that's a big ask. They certainly have enough to win the PL. Arteta has all the tools he needs to go out and deliver the PL title, it is on him this year."

Arsenal have never won the Champions League and last won the Premier League in the 2003-04 season, where they were the 'Invincibles'. The Merseysiders, meanwhile, have won six Champions League titles and won the domestic league last season.

