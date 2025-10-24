Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Marcus Rashford picks greatest finisher, greatest LaLiga player and GOAT in new video

Marcus Rashford has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the two greatest footballers of all time. In an interview with ESPN UK on X, the on-loan Barcelona attacker was named the best players in a number of categories.

Ad

The Manchester United loanee named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best finisher of all time. He named Gianluigi Buffon as the best goalkeeper of all time while naming another former Italian superstar Paolo Maldinin as the best defender of all time.

Rashford named former Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi as the best playmaker of all time. He named former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario as the best dribbler of all time.

He named his former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the most charismatic player ever. He named Lionel Messi as the best player in LaLiga history but named both Messi and Ronaldo as the GOATs.

Ad

Trending

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Marcus Rashford couldn't decide between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 😅

Ad

Rashford certainly has an affinity towards Cristiano Ronaldo having previously played alongside him at Manchester United. He shared the pitch with the Portuguese maestro on 39 occasions and had two joint goal participations.

He is currently on loan at Barcelona, where he has done well to revive his career. He joined the Blaugrana this summer from Manchester United and the Catalan giants have the option to make the deal permanent for €30million. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 12 appearances for Hansi Flick's side this season.

Ad

Former Manchester United star Danny Simpson reveals why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United right-back Danny Simpson has revealed why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi. The GOAT debate has divided football for almost two decades now with their unparalleled achievements over the years.

Ad

The two greats have won as many as 13 Ballon d'Ors between them which is a testamemt of their sheer dominance and longevity. However, Danny Simpson believes Ronaldo has an edge over Messi given his ability to adapt in multiple leagues. He told GOAL:

"That’s the best thing about Ronaldo, he adapts. He adapted at 18/19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted Juve. He’s always adapting. He’s adapting now in Saudi, he’s adapted with Portugal. That’s why, for me, he is the best player in the world."

Ad

The former Premier League winner with Leicester City added:

"I don’t think - no offence to Messi, he’s an unbelievable talent, but he’s never really had to adapt all these different parts of his game. Ronaldo, when he first came [to United], couldn’t head the ball! Now he’s probably the best header in the world - up there as a No.9. Honestly, it was a joy to be around him for a few years and see what he’s gone on to do."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on the books of Al-Nassr having previously played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Messi, on the other hand, now plies his trade for Inter Miami having formerly played for Barcelona and PSG.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More