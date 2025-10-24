Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Marcus Rashford picks greatest finisher, greatest LaLiga player and GOAT in new video

Marcus Rashford has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the two greatest footballers of all time. In an interview with ESPN UK on X, the on-loan Barcelona attacker was named the best players in a number of categories.
The Manchester United loanee named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best finisher of all time. He named Gianluigi Buffon as the best goalkeeper of all time while naming another former Italian superstar Paolo Maldinin as the best defender of all time.
Rashford named former Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi as the best playmaker of all time. He named former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario as the best dribbler of all time.
He named his former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the most charismatic player ever. He named Lionel Messi as the best player in LaLiga history but named both Messi and Ronaldo as the GOATs.
Rashford certainly has an affinity towards Cristiano Ronaldo having previously played alongside him at Manchester United. He shared the pitch with the Portuguese maestro on 39 occasions and had two joint goal participations.
He is currently on loan at Barcelona, where he has done well to revive his career. He joined the Blaugrana this summer from Manchester United and the Catalan giants have the option to make the deal permanent for €30million. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 12 appearances for Hansi Flick's side this season.
Former Manchester United star Danny Simpson reveals why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi
Former Manchester United right-back Danny Simpson has revealed why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi. The GOAT debate has divided football for almost two decades now with their unparalleled achievements over the years.
The two greats have won as many as 13 Ballon d'Ors between them which is a testamemt of their sheer dominance and longevity. However, Danny Simpson believes Ronaldo has an edge over Messi given his ability to adapt in multiple leagues. He told GOAL:
"That’s the best thing about Ronaldo, he adapts. He adapted at 18/19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted Juve. He’s always adapting. He’s adapting now in Saudi, he’s adapted with Portugal. That’s why, for me, he is the best player in the world."
The former Premier League winner with Leicester City added:
"I don’t think - no offence to Messi, he’s an unbelievable talent, but he’s never really had to adapt all these different parts of his game. Ronaldo, when he first came [to United], couldn’t head the ball! Now he’s probably the best header in the world - up there as a No.9. Honestly, it was a joy to be around him for a few years and see what he’s gone on to do."
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on the books of Al-Nassr having previously played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Messi, on the other hand, now plies his trade for Inter Miami having formerly played for Barcelona and PSG.