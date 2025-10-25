Kerala fan who was jailed for pitch invasion, reveals what he asked Joao Felix to tell Cristiano Ronaldo after viral selfie

Kerala fan, who was jailed for pitch invasion in FC Goa's game against Al-Nassr, has revealed what he asked Joao Felix to tell Cristiano Ronaldo. A football fan from Kerala named Sahal Gafoor was reportedly arrested for hugging and taking a picture with Portuguese attacker Joao Felix.

It was always anticipated to be a huge occasion when FC Goa were drawn alongside Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League Two group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the game was always doubtful, and he eventually did not travel with the squad.

FC Goa did pretty well against Jorge Jesus' star-studded side, who had to fight hard to secure a 2-1 win at Fatorda’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, October 22. However, a big talking point from the game was when a fan was arrested by the Police for invading the pitch.

During the second half of the match, Sahal Gafoor jumped over the fence and ran towards Joao Felix, who was warming up alongside other Al-Nassr players. He was wearing a jersey with Cristiano Ronaldo’s name on the back and embraced the ex-Chelsea star and took a selfie with him.

The fan has revealed that he asked Felix to tell Ronaldo that he is biggest fan. He also revealed that the Police deleted the selfie from his phone but he is happy to fulfil his dream. He told The Indian Express:

“I was overjoyed. I hugged Felix and clicked a photo with him. I told Felix to tell Ronaldo that I am his biggest fan. That’s why I ran towards him. This is not about publicity. I am crazy about football. The police detained me and also deleted the selfie from my phone. But I am not worried. I fulfilled my dream. People are texting me saying I am lucky."

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest superstars in the world and has millions of fans across the world. He is currently 40 years of age and is still a key player for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team.

Former Premier League winner Danny Simpson reveals why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United full-back Danny Simpson has revealed why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of his eternal rival Lionel Messi. Ronaldo and Messi have shared a bitter rivalry for almost two decades with their insane longevity and performance levels over the years.

The two players have won as many as 13 Ballon d'Ors between them which shows how dominant they have been for so long. However, Danny Simpson has claimed that he believes Cristiano Ronaldo edges Lionel Messi given his success in different leagues. He told GOAL:

"That’s the best thing about Ronaldo, he adapts. He adapted at 18/19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted Juve. He’s always adapting. He’s adapting now in Saudi, he’s adapted with Portugal. That’s why, for me, he is the best player in the world."

The former Premier League-winning Leicester City defender added:

"I don’t think - no offence to Messi, he’s an unbelievable talent, but he’s never really had to adapt all these different parts of his game. Ronaldo, when he first came [to United], couldn’t head the ball! Now he’s probably the best header in the world - up there as a No.9. Honestly, it was a joy to be around him for a few years and see what he’s gone on to do."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are 40 and 38 and are showings no sign of slowing down. They are key players for Al-Nassr and Inter Miami respectively while also being the cornerstones of their respective national teams.

