Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners managing director hints at a quiet January transfer window for the club

Arsenal FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham has suggested that the club are unlikely to be active in the January transfer window, stating that the north London giants consider the transfer period in the summer as the main transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Despite rumours of a limited budget of around £45 million, the Gunners spent big over the summer, with the biggest highlight being the club-record signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille in a £72 million deal.

The club bolstered their defence with the signings of David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, and William Saliba, although the French youngster has been sent back on a season-long loan to Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne.

Dani Ceballos was also brought in on loan from Real Madrid and has already won over the fans with a string of impressive displays in the middle of the park.

The new players are, however, yet to find their rhythm within the squad, with Tierney yet to make a start for the first-team, owing to an injury he suffered at Celtic.

A few additions to Emery's squad in January are believed to be what Arsenal need to complete the team and get back to the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Bloomberg, Venkatesham has hinted at a quiet January transfer window for the Gunners adding that they were quite 'aggressive' over the summer and are happy with the signings they have made.

He said via The Evening Standard,

"We’ve just been through the transfer period in the summer, that’s what we always call the main transfer window.

"And we were very aggressive in that transfer window, signing a number of new players that we are very excited about - predominately targeting young players that we believe can grow and develop with us over future years.

"When we look forward to January, we’ll see when January comes. I’d say that we always treat the summer window as being the more strategic window.

"And the January window is the one where you need to be a bit more tactical, maybe responding to an injury or another demand. But really our work is done in the summer - and we’re really pleased with what we did in the summer."

He added,

"We’ve been really focused over the summer. We made some defensive reinforcements, signing David Luiz from Chelsea and Kieran Tierney from Celtic. We’re looking forward to seeing how those players progress and how they do over the course of the season."

What's next?

Arsenal will return to action tonight as they host Nottingham Forest in the League Cup in a game that could see previously-injured players such as Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Tierney return to action.