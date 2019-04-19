Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners set their sights on potential Aaron Ramsey replacement

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 112 // 19 Apr 2019, 20:07 IST

Juventus bound Aaron Ramsey is the longest serving Arsenal player in Unai Emery's squad, having served the Gunners for about 10 years.

What's the news?

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have finally found a replacement for Juventus bound Welsh star midfielder, Aaron Ramsey.

In case you didn't know

The Arsenal star is set to join Italian giants Juventus at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with the Turin giants.

The Welsh star would be leaving the Emirates after spending 10 seasons with the North London club.

The heart of the matter

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have finally set their sights on a replacement for their Juventus bound superstar, Ramsey, with former Aston Villa midfielder and Fiorentina star Jordan Veretout looking likely to fill the void left by the Welshman.

The report claims that the 26-year old Veretout's representatives has already held early talks with the Gunners top brass after travelling to London and watching the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals match between Arsenal and Napoli at the Emirates.

Veretout joined the Italian side in 2017 after impressing in Ligue 1 during his loan spell with AS Saint Etienne. The French midfielder, who is yet to be capped by national despite playing at all the age levels, has made over 50 appearances and scored more than 15 goals for the La Viola.

Another name that has been doing the rounds at Emirates is the 18-year old Brazilian Eric dos Santos Rodrigues who is plying his trade at Brazilian side Bahia.

What's next?

Arsenal host London rivals Crystal Palace at the Emirates as Unai Emery look to consolidate their top four position. He knows that a defeat could see them dropping below fourth position with Manchester United and Chelsea breathing down their neck.