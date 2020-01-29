Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners set to complete transfer for Southampton star before deadline day

Cedric Soares in action for Southampton

After completing the deal to bring Pablo Mari to the Emirates, Arsenal are reportedly set to complete the signing of Southampton defender Cedric Soares before the January transfer window slams shut. The Gunners' first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin has been plagued by injuries this season and academy product Ainsley Maitland-Niles has, so far deputised valiantly for the Spaniard.

Soares presents Arsenal with a great option in many ways. The Portuguese right-back, whose contract is set to expire come summer, will be available on a cut-price fee on loan and could potentially join Mikel Arteta's side on a permanent transfer at the end of the season. The 28-year-old has played over a 100 Premier League games for the Saints, making him an experienced player who could fit into the system and benefit both Maitland-Niles and Bellerin.

Expectation is Arsenal will complete signing of 28yo Portugal full-back Cedric Soares from Southampton within 24hrs. Loan until end of season will earn #SaintsFC £5m inc full salary cover + put #AFC in pole position if they want permanent when free agent in summer @TheAthleticUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 29, 2020

The former Sporting CP full-back's 33 caps for Portugal speaks volumes about his pedigree, considering that he had the likes of Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo to compete with under the tutelage of Fernando Santos. The Portuguese is a defensively adept player who could most certainly improve a struggling Arsenal backline, apart from the fact that he can dominate the flank at both ends of the pitch.

With Southampton already having signed Kyle Walker-Peters on loan for the remainder of the season, this move looks imminent and Soares could be set to become Arteta's second defensive signing of the winter.