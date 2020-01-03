Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners to rival Chelsea for Nathan Ake after Calum Chambers injury

Nathan Ake in action for AFC Bournemouth

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Arsenal are set to rival cross-town rivals Chelsea for the signature of Dutch defender Nathan Ake after the news of Calum Chambers' season-ending injury. The Gunners confirmed that the Englishman would be out for six to nine months after rupturing his ACL in their loss to the Blues.

Ake, a former Chelsea player, was sold to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth with a buy-back clause inserted into the deal which saw him depart Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard's side have the option to re-sign the 24-year-old but could now potentially alter their plan considering Arsenal's interest. Mikel Arteta's side are short on defensive options given Chambers' unfortunate injury.

The report further states that clubs such as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have kept tabs on Ake, who has featured in 16 league games this season. The list of Arsenal's alternatives to the Dutchman include Dayot Upamecano and Daniele Rugani. RB Leipzig, who sit at the top of the Bundesliga table, could possibly take a lot of convincing to part ways with the Frenchman.

Speaking ahead of the January transfer window, here is what newly-appointed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had to say:

That we will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and that’s our obligation. We are going to be working on that.

My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve. We have some bad injuries with Calum a few days ago, which is obviously going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is that we are not going to be able to do much.

Regardless of whether Arsenal or Chelsea land the Dutch international, it would be a significant step-up for Ake, also given Bournemouth's current predicament of having collected only 20 points from 21 Premier League fixtures.