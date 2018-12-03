Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil's club future uncertain, club scout midfielder in Italy and more – December 03, 2018

Will Unai Emery and the Arsenal board look to add to their squad come January?

All the Arsenal transfer news in one place!

Club to scout Cengiz Ünder from Roma

According to a report from the Guardian, Arsenal are considering making a move for Roma midfielder Cengiz Ünder. The Gunners have had a bright start to the season – they are currently on a 19-match unbeaten run – but have a serious need for a wide player in their attack.

The report further says that Arsenal had sent scouts to study the performance of the attacker against Inter Milan on Sunday, when Rome locked horns with them at Stadio Olimpico.

Up until now, the likes of Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been trying to fill the voids on the flanks.

However, the club lacks an out-and-out winger who can add zing, pace and power to their attack from the wide areas.

Mesut Ozil linked with a move to Inter Milan

According to a report from The Sun, Mesut Ozil may very well choose to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

The piece further says that “sources close to the 30-year-old” reveal that the German midfielder “may consider his options in the summer.” Ozil, who has divided opinion since his arrival in North London from Real Madrid, hasn't featured in the playing XI for Arsenal in their last three fixtures across all competitions.

While the creative midfielder was on the bench during Arsenal's away fixture against Bournemouth, he was out of the squad against the North London Derby on Sunday (December 02) with a reported back spasm.

Club consider prospective replacements for Aaron Ramsey

Welsh international Aaron Ramsey, who is in the last year of his contract with Arsenal, is strongly rumoured to exit the club the January or at the end of the season. The club have reportedly pulled the offer they were willing to offer the midfielder, and instead, are looking for better replacements.

One of those names is Lyon's Houssem Aouar, as reported by Le'Equipe (h/t ESPN.uk). The North London club might face competition from Liverpool, who have also been rumoured to have interest in signing the 20-year-old.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have joined the long list of clubs who might pursue Ramsey in the January transfer window. The La Liga giants are apparently planning to tempt the box-to-box midfielder with a pre-agreement contract come January.