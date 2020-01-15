Arsenal Transfer News: Mikel Arteta dismisses John Stones rumours

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has rubbished rumours stating he wants to bring Manchester City centre-back John Stones to the Emirates. The former Gunners captain boldly denied speculation regarding the Englishman as well as AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie.

Recent reports emerging from various publications have suggested that Arteta wanted to reunite with his former colleague Stones, who he coached for three years at Man City. Stones has fallen down the pecking order due to poor performances at the start of the season, as Pep Guardiola has often preferred Fernandinho at the heart of defence.

When asked if he wishes to prise Stones away from the champions, Arteta replied,

"No truth at all at the moment."

Admitting the difficulty in signing many players in January, the Gunners manager added,

"Yes I have. You need to have one always just in case. But it has to be the right player in the right context that financially we can compete [for] and attract. And all these factors when you put them together it is not easy to compete in this market."

Arsenal, who have major problems at the back with injuries to Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and Calum Chambers, are in need of central defenders. They are set to take on Sheffield United at home this weekend and will be without the service of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who will be serving a three-match suspension.