Arsenal Transfer News: Mikel Arteta not expecting big signings in January

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta does not expect any big signings this month, even though the Gunners are eager to reinforce their defence and midfield.

Arsenal are interested in a box-to-box midfielder as well as a defender. However, because of the nature of their finances, they are more inclined toward loan moves instead of permanent deals. The Gunners invested heavily in the summer, and the club believe that January deals do not represent the best value for money.

However, Calum Chambers' long-term injury means that Arteta is understaffed at the back. The club will be open to offers for Shkodran Mustafi once again, while youngster Konstantinos Mavropanos will most probably be sent on loan before the end of the month. As a result, Arsenal could have to rethink their strategy and dive into the transfer market this month.

Arteta wants the current Arsenal players to stand up and be counted

Arteta has revealed that he does not expect big signings in the winter transfer window. Instead, the Spaniard has big expectations from the players currently in the squad, as well as the ones coming back from injuries.

"I'm not expecting big things. I'm expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries."

However, he also added that Arsenal would consider new signings, who would add more balance to the team, if there are players available, especially given the club's injury situation.

"If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and is helpful, we'll look at the options.

"We always have to be looking because obviously, we have some bad injuries for players who are going to be out for a long time. We have to see if we can find options there."

Earlier this afternoon, Mikel Arteta discussed our plans for the transfer window and addressed the situations of:



▪️ Emile Smith Rowe

▪️ Eddie Nketiah

▪️ Tyreece John-Jules



Here's what he had to say 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 9, 2020

Advertisement

It was previously reported that Arsenal are interested in Nathan Ake of Bournemouth, but they will have to battle it out with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester City and Everton for the Dutchman’s signature.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog