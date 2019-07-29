Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe set for Arsenal medical

Nicolas Pepe

What's the news?

According to reports, Arsenal have won the race for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe. The 24-year-old is set to have his medical this week, which would mark another significant feat for the Gunners in the transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Pepe enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Lille last season, scoring an incredible 22 goals and providing another 11 assists. The France-born Ivorian has earned a lot of interest from some top sides in Europe, with Napoli, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all keen on securing the signature of the forward.

Here is a look at the goals and assists Pepe has made at Lille:

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Pepe has decided to move to Arsenal. The 24-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners and has chosen them over Napoli, who also had an agreement with Lille over the fee for the forward.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was asked a question about Nicolas Pepe in a recent press conference, to which he replied:

"We are working, the club, and also thinking about how we can improve. They have different players on the table with the possibility that we can achieve their signature."

“Pepe is a very good player, and also we are thinking only [about] players who really, really improve the squad and also give us some different conditions to improve. We are working in the last few weeks before the season starts with the first match against Newcastle to get the best team with the best players in our squad.”

Pepe is set to be Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer after Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Dani Ceballos.

What's next?

Despite being on a restricted budget, Arsenal have had a decent transfer window and have made some quality acquisitions to their squad. The Gunners are on the verge of signing one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment and will be hopeful of making one more signing - Kieren Tierney- before the transfer window closes.