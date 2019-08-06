×
Arsenal Transfer News: RB Leipzig reject Gunners' first bid for Dayot Upamecano

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
578   //    06 Aug 2019, 20:57 IST

FC Porto v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League
FC Porto v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

RB Leipzig have rejected a bid from Arsenal for their 20-year-old highly-rated defender Dayot Upamecano, it has been claimed.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal have been looking to bolster their defence this summer, and the recent news of long-time club servant Laurent Koscielny leaving the Gunners to return to France with Bordeaux will further deepen the defensive crisis at the Emirates Stadium.

As a result, Arsenal have turned their attention towards Upamecano, who is a product of Valenciennes' academy. He started his professional career in the Austrian second division with Red Bull Salzburg's feeder club Liefering in 2015. The defender then moved on to the parent club next season before moving to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in 2017.

At Leipzig, Upamecano has put in several impressive performances. The French Under-21 international has thus far made 49 appearances for the Bundesliga side in his two seasons with the club.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut for France, has represented the nation from Under-16 to Under-21 levels.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned journalist Kieran Gill, RB Leipzig have rejected Arsenal's first bid for their highly-rated defender Upamecano. The report states that RB Leipzig want Arsenal teenager Emile Smith Rowe to be included in the deal.

The Gunners are likely to add at least one defensive option to their ranks before the closure of the summer transfer window on Thursday, especially with Koscielny leaving the north London club for Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux. The Gunners are also in talks to sign Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

What's next?

Arsenal have completed their pre-season fixtures and will now face Newcastle United at St James' Park in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal RB Leipzig Laurent Koscielny Dayotchanculle Upamecano Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
