Arsenal handed late update on Aubameyang's Barcelona links, Gunners edging closer to Cedric Soares move and more: Arsenal Transfer News Round-up, 30th January 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona abandon race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

If reports in Sport are to be believed, Barcelona have abandoned their pursuit of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a day after they left the negotiating table for the signing of Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia.

Quique Setién recently admitted that the Catalan giants are on the lookout for a striker in the January transfer market to cover for Luis Suárez, who has been ruled out of action for four months due to a knee injury.

The Blaugrana were previously interested in bringing Aubameyang to the Nou Camp amid whispers that the Gabon international was disillusioned with life at the Emirates. The 30-year-old only has 18 months left on his contract with the north London giants and is yet to sign a renewal with the club.

However, Barcelona have now dropped out of the race to sign him before deadline day as they cannot afford his astronomical fees at the moment, having spent a sizeable amount of money on transfers in recent years.

Arsenal to complete signing of Cédric Soares on loan from Southampton

Cédric Soares

According to reputed journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are set to sign Southampton full-back Cédric Soares on loan until the end of the season.The Portugal international is out of contract in the summer and the Saints are believed to be open to letting him go this month as opposed to seeing him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Expectation is Arsenal will complete signing of 28yo Portugal full-back Cedric Soares from Southampton within 24hrs. Loan until end of season will earn #SaintsFC £5m inc full salary cover + put #AFC in pole position if they want permanent when free agent in summer @TheAthleticUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 29, 2020

Talks are understood to be progressing between the two clubs with a deal set to be completed today. Ornstein claims that the Gunners will pay around £5 million to bring him to the Emirates and will cover his wages in full. They will also have the option to purchase him at the end of his loan spell if he proves himself to be useful within the squad.

ICYMI: Arsenal complete the signing of Pablo Mari from Flamengo

Pablo Marí

Arsenal have completed the signing of Pablo Marí from Flamengo, the Premier League giants confirmed on Wednesday.

Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal.@PabloMV5 is coming to the capital! 👋 pic.twitter.com/X07dtNeG5Y — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 29, 2020

The Spaniard has signed a loan deal with the Gunners until the end of the season, which will include an option to make the move permanent in the summer with no inclusion of an obligation clause.

The north London giants are reported to have paid a loan fee of £4.25 million to sign the defender, who has become the first signing of the Mikel Arteta era at the Emirates.

