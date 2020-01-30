Burnley vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be a key player for Arsenal against Burnley

Burnley are set to play host to Arsenal in a Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Sunday. The Clarets will be eager to make amends for their FA Cup defeat to Norwich City last weekend by securing all three points against their under-transition London opponents and establish their third consecutive league win in the process.

Sean Dyche's men eased fears of a relegation battle after registering a 2-1 win over Leicester City followed by a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in consecutive games in the English top-flight. However, the Lancashire-based outfit extended their manager's wretched record in the FA Cup by succumbing to a 2-1 fourth round home defeat to Norwich City over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the new year, having won three and drawn three of their six games since the turn of the decade. The Gunners have, however, not picked up all three points in a Premier League game since New Year's Day and will be hoping to do so against the Clarets as they push themselves closer to a Champions League berth.

Mikel Arteta's side held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge with ten men before registering a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup earlier this week.

Burnley vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal boast an exceptional record against Burnley in the Premier League, having won their last 10 games against them. The Clarets have not taken a single point off the Gunners in eight years and have lost their last 11 encounters against them in all competitions in a run that stretches back to March 2010. The north London giants have also won their previous four games at Turf Moor and have dominated most of their matches against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

Burnley form guide: L-W-L-W-W-L

Arsenal form guide: W-W-D-D-D-W

Burnley vs Arsenal Team News

Burnley will likely remain without the services of Ashley Barnes as he continues his recovery from a groin injury and will be hoping that the likes of Phil Bardsley, Johann Gudmundsson, and Ben Gibson are fit enough to start against Arsenal on Sunday.

Injuries: Ashley Barnes

Doubtful: Phil Bardsley, Johann Gudmundsson, Ben Gibson

The squad trained at Emirates Stadium today, as we step up our preparations ahead of this weekend's trip to Burnley



📸 Check out some of the best images 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return from suspension serves as a huge boost to the Gunners as they aim to secure all three points at Turf Moor. David Luiz is also set to return from his one-match suspension and will likely start at the heart of the defence. The likes of Reiss Nelson, Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney are all sidelined due to injuries, with Shkodran Mustafi also likely to miss out on the fixture.

Injuries: Reiss Nelson, Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: Shkodran Mustafi

Burnley vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI: Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez

Arsenal Predicted XI: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli

Burnley vs Arsenal Prediction

Burnley have proven that they are not a team to be underestimated after establishing consecutive Premier League victories over Leicester City and Manchester United in recent weeks. However, Arsenal's new-found confidence under Mikel Arteta and the return of key game-changers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, coupled with the Clarets' historical poor record against the Gunners, could spell out a loss for the home side.

Verdict: Burnley 1-2 Arsenal

