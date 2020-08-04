In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the 10 players that Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are open to selling and more.

Mikel Arteta open to selling 10 players including Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is open to selling star striker Alexandre Lacazette and fan-favourite Hector Bellerin should the Gunners receive a "sizeable offer" for the duo.

Arteta is looking for a squad overhaul as he prepares to turn things around at Arsenal following the recent FA Cup triumph. The Spaniard knows the task he has at hand and, according to Daily Mail, the 38 year old is open to selling as many as 10 first-team players to fund a complete squad overhaul.

The players that Arteta is open to selling includes Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, and Sead Kolasinac. This is on top of Lacazette and Bellerin, who will be only allowed to leave the Premier League outfit should a sizeable offer arrive. Juventus are one of the clubs attributed with an interest in Lacazette.

Arteta could offload Bellerin or Lacazette if a sizeable offer comes in for either player. Sokratis, Guendouzi, Torreira, Mkhitaryan and Kolasinac — as well as Mustafi and Holding are in the shop window. [@SamiMokbel81_DM] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 2, 2020

Willian close to completing move to Arsenal

Arsenal have now moved into pole position to sign Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer. The Brazilian has turned down the Stamford Bridge outfit's offer and, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, is now in contact with the Gunners over a potential move.

It is understood that the Gunners currently have offered Willian the most lucrative deal out of all the interested parties. According to reports, Arsenal are willing to offer the Brazilian the three-year deal that he is looking for, however, the Gunners have gone ahead and added an option for a fourth year too.

Willian has refused another bid from Chelsea to extend his contract until June 2022. Still no agreement. Arsenal are now in talks with his representatives to sign him as a free agent - no bids from Barcelona at the moment. 🇧🇷 #AFC #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Arteta confident that Aubameyang will extend his stay

Mikel Arteta is confident that club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend his stay with the North London outfit. The Gabonese forward was instrumental in helping Arteta win his first major title as a manager when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final to lift the trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

Aubameyang scored both the goals to fire his team to glory. However, the 31 year old is out of contract in less than 12 months, and the Gunners are sweating over the long-term future of their star striker. Speaking in a recent interview, Arteta said:

"Everything is based on my conversations with him, how he sees his future, what I expect from him, the team that I want to build around him and the conversations I have with the people who are very influential around him.

"The club, we all respect and admire him, the players are all behind him. We know the players that we have and we have to value him. I think if we reach all of those points, we'll make progress.