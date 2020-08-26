Create
Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma enters race for defender, Hector Bellerin offered to European giants, and more - 25th August 2020

Bellerin has been linked with a move away from Arsenal
Shaurya Vineet
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 26 Aug 2020, 11:05 IST
Rumors
In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as a Serie A club joins the race for a Gunners defender, fan-favourite Hector Bellerin is linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, and more.

Roma enter the race for Arsenal defender

AS Roma have entered the race to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, according to reports. The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, with new signing Kieran Tierney preferred ahead of him.

Kolasinac's former club, Schalke, had also expressed their interest in signing the Bosnia and Herzegovina international on a season-long loan deal.

According to latest reports, Roma are interested in the Kolasinac as manager Paulo Fonseca is looking for additions in the full-back department.

Kolasinac had previously been linked with a move to Roma in the winter transfer window, and it appears the Serie A giants have rekindled their interest in the defender.

Arsenal offer Hector Bellerin to European giants

Arsenal have offered right-back Hector Bellerin to European giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports. The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly in the market for a new right-back, and Arsenal are hoping they can sell one of their high-value assets for a huge fee.

The Gunners are planning a squad overhaul under head coach Mikel Arteta and are willing to part with a number of key first-team players in order to fund the reinforcements. Bellerin is one of the players who would command a high transfer fee, and the north London giants are looking to capitalise on it.

However, according to the report, PSG are wary of Bellerin's injury record and are pondering whether to make a move for the Spaniard. Juventus are also said to be monitoring the defender's situation.

Another Premier League side enters race to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Wolverhampton Wanderers are leading the race to sign versatile Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles in a deal worth £20 million. However, according to The Mirror, Newcastle United have now entered the race to sign the 24-year-old.

The Magpies are willing to match Wolves' four-year offer but face a race against time to sign the player as Nuno Espirito Santo's side have already agreed upon the fee and personal terms.

Published 26 Aug 2020, 11:05 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal AS Roma Football Sead Kolasinac Hector Bellerin Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
