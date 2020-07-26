Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Ateltico reject offer for Partey, £90 million price tag slapped on top target, and more - 25th July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we take a look at the enormous price tag slapped on forward who Arsenal consider as the top replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Atletico Madrid rejecting Arsenal's opening transfer offer for Thomas Partey, and more.

Atletico Madrid reject Arsenal's first offer for Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid have rejected Arsenal's first offer for midfielder Thomas Partey, according to reports. The Gunners had offered out-of-favour midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and a paltry amount of cash for the 27-year-old midfielder, the report adds.

However, the La Liga giants value Guendouzi at around €25-30 million, while Partey has a release clause of €50 million in his contract. According to the report, the Gunners value Guendouzi at higher than €30 million and consider the offer fair for the Ghanaian international.

The report further adds that Partey's entourage is still optimistic that the two clubs will find common ground and agree on a transfer for the 27 year old, who is inclined to switch Wanda Metropolitano for the Emirates stadium.

Joelson Fernandes excluded from matchday squad

Arsenal are confident of securing the signing of Joelson Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, with the 17 year old excluded from the Portuguese outfit's latest matchday squad.

The Gunners have been linked with a £41 million move for the 17-year-old forward, who recently broke Cristiano Ronaldo's longstanding record of becoming the youngest player to feature for Sporting Lisbon's first team.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, a delegate from Arsenal have flown to Lisbon to finalize the transfer of the highly coveted Portuguese forward. Fernandes is represented by Kia Joorabchian, who has recently developed strong links with Arsenal and currently has players including David Luiz and Cedric Soares at the club.

£90 million price tag slapped on top target

Arsenal have drawn up a four-man shortlist of replacements, in case they are to sell club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should the 31 year old fail to agree on a new contract with the North London outfit. The names on Arsenal's shortlist for players of the calibre of replacing Aubameyang include Wolves' Raul Jimenez, the dynamic duo of Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay of Lyon, and Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United.

However, according to reports, Wolves have slapped a £90 million price tag on forward Raul Jimenez. The Mexican international has been in sensational form for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and has netted 25 goals across all competitions this season.