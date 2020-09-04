Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid firm over Thomas Partey stance, Gunners set to announce signing of Real Madrid star, and more - 3rd September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest update regarding the Gunners' pursuit of Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos' potential return to the Emirates, and more.

Atletico Madrid firm over Partey stance amidst fresh talks with Arsenal

Atletico Madrid are not ready to budge in their stance regarding the sale of midfielder Thomas Partey to Arsenal. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have held a fresh round of talks with the La Liga outfit but were informed once again that the midfielder will only be allowed to leave if his €50 million release clause is paid in full.

Partey has emerged as Arsenal's top target for the ongoing transfer window, with head coach Mikel Arteta keen on adding some steel to his midfield. However, any hopes that the Gunners had of signing the 27-year-old midfielder for below his release clause have been dashed.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its financial ramifications, Arsenal are not in a position to fork out €50 million upfront and have been trying to negotiate a deal with Atletico, which would allow them to scatter the payments.

However, the Spanish giants have so far refrained from engaging in any talks regarding the midfielder and have stood firm on their stance. The transfer is set to be one of the longest sagas of the ongoing transfer window, with the Gunners not ready to give up on Partey just yet.

Arsenal set to announce the signing of Real Madrid star

Arsenal are set to confirm the loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. Mikel Arteta is keen on a reunion with the Spaniard, who impressed during his loan spell with the Gunners last season, especially towards the end of the campaign.

Arsenal have agreed terms with Real Madrid and will be covering the entire wages of the 24-year-old. However, the Gunners will not be paying any loan fees to Los Blancos. An announcement from Arsenal confirming the loan signing is imminent.

Paperworks also signed between Real Madrid and Arsenal for Dani Ceballos. #AFC are gonna cover his full salary until June 2021.

About Thomas Partey: on last days Atlético Madrid told again to Arsenal they only would accept €50m [release clause]. Stand-by again. ⚪️🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2020

West Ham offer Brazilian winger to Arsenal

West Ham United have offered to loan Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson to Arsenal in a deal that would set back the Gunners by approximately £5 million. According to The Mirror, the 27-year-old is keen on a move away from the Hammers after enduring a dismal season under new manager David Moyes.

West Ham are also keen to get Anderson's £140,000-per-week wages off their books, which would allow them to strengthen other positions in the ongoing transfer market.

Arsenal have recently confirmed the signing of former Chelsea winger Willian on a three-year deal, and it remains to be seen whether they would want to add another wide player to their ranks.