Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid prepared to offer 1 of 3 players in exchange for Alexandre Lacazette, Gunners striker set for medical with EPL side, and more - 26th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as Atletico Madrid try and test the Gunners' resolve to hold on to Alexandre Lacazette and more.

Atletico Madrid prepared to offer one of three players in exchange for Arsenal striker

Atletico Madrid are prepared to test Arsenal's resolve to hold on to their star striker Alexandre Lacazette, with the La Liga outfit prepared to offer one of three first-team players in a player-plus-cash deal for the Frenchman.

According to Marca, Los Rojiblancos are willing to use one of Thomas Lemar, Vitolo or Angel Correa in a deal to bring Lacazette to Spain.

Atletico Madrid wanted to sign Lacazette before he moved to Arsenal but their plans were scuppered because of the transfer ban placed on the club at the time. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey. However, the La Liga giants are not ready to let go of Partey unless a club activates his buy-out clause of €50 million.

The report further added that Atletico Madrid had approached Arsenal for the services of Lacazette back in January but the offer was declined by the Gunners. However, owing to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, both clubs have seen their spending power take a huge hit and have been forced to be more creative in the transfer market. Arsenal value Lacazette at close to £30 million.

Newcastle United want Arsenal defender on loan

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Rob Holding on a season-long loan

Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal defender Rob Holding on a season-long loan, according to the Daily Mail. The Gunners are close to signing Lille central defender Gabriel Magalhaes, and with the arrival of the Brazilian, the squad will have eight first-team central defenders on their books.

According to the report, Arsenal are open to sanctioning a move for Holding, who has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. However, Newcastle United are not the only club interested in signing the English defender, with Leeds United also reportedly monitoring the situation of the 24-year-old.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to announce the signing of Magalhaes in the coming days.

Arsenal are planning to announce Gabriel Magalhães signing on this week. Contracts have been signed until June 2025 also with his agents. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Arsenal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2020

Arsenal striker set for medical with Premier League outfit

Arsenal striker Sam Greenwood is set to undergo a medical with Premier League outfit Leeds United before completing a permanent move to the Elland Road outfit. The 18-year-old has decided to continue his development away from the Emirates and would be joining Leeds United's Under-23s side.

According to reports, the Gunners will receive an initial £1.5 million for the striker, with add-ons potential taking the overall fee closer to £3 million.