Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aubameyang backs Gunners' pursuit of midfielder, defender in talks with Serie A duo, and more - 28th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer news roundup, we have the latest as the Gunners have been backed to sign a certain French midfielder by captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a defender in talks with Serie A duo, and more.

Aubameyang backs Arsenal to sign Houssem Aouar

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has backed the Gunners in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, insisting that the 22-year-old would be a quality addition to the side.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman all summer, and have had an initial bid (in the region of €35 million) rejected by Lyon. According to French journalist, Julien Laurens, Arsenal are preparing a significantly improved offer for Aouar, however, Lyon are still insisting that they want €60 million for their star player.

Aubameyang, who recently committed his long-term future to the club, claimed that he cannot deny that Aouar would be a quality addition, despite him being a Lyon player. Aubameyang said:

"Of course I am in favour [of signing him]. He would add quality. Let’s see what happens.

"I cannot hide that, even if he is with Lyon."

Arsenal have not made a second offer for Houssem Aouar yet. They are preparing one, significantly higher than the €35m offered on Friday. Lyon still say they want €60m. — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) September 27, 2020

Shkodran Mustafi in talks with Serie A duo

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is in talks with Serie A duo Lazio and Roma, with the Gunners keen to offload him for a fee in the region of £13 million.

According to reports, Mustafi's agent and father, Kujtim Mustafi, has held talks with Lazio, and personal terms should not be a problem should a transfer materialize.

Lazio need to negotiate a deal with Arsenal for the transfer of the German defender, who has less than a year left on his current deal with the North London outfit. The German is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Aubameyang reveals he rejected Barcelona to extend Arsenal contract

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed that he rejected a move to Barcelona in order to commit his future to the Gunners. The Gabonese international highlighted that it was talks with manager Mikel Arteta and the love and adulation that he receives from the fans that convinced him to extend his contract.

The 31-year-old had less than a year left on his previous deal with the Gunners, and Aubameyang has revealed that it wasn't for a lack of suitors that he committed his future to the club. Aubameyang said:

"There were several offers, notably from Barça, but also other clubs. My priority was to stay for two reasons: the first is the coach, Mikel Arteta, because we spoke a fair amount during the 'lockdown' as they say here, we were at home and spoke several times and he convinced me, notably in terms of the project.

"And of course, secondly, is the love that I receive from the fans and people at the club. Since I have been here I have been treated like one of their own, and as I am one of their own, I am going to stay here, it is as simple as that."