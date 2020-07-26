Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aubameyang teases contract signing, Manchester City interested in midfielder, and more - 26th July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future, Manchester City's interest in their midfield target, and more.

Aubameyang teases new contract signing

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has teased the fans with a contract signing gesture, captured in one of the photos from training ahead of their clash against Watford. Arsenal went on to beat Watford 3-2 in the final game of the season, with Aubameyang netting twice, ensuring relegation for the Hornets.

Arsenal have been sweating over Aubameyang's future, with the 31-year-old currently in the last year of his contract with the club. It has been reported that the Gunners had offered Aubameyang in excess of £250,000 per week to extend his stay at the club, but no official announcement has been made so far.

Aubameyang finished the season as Premier League's second top scorer, one goal behind top-scorer Jamie Vardy, having amassed 22 goals during the course of the season.

Manchester City interested in Dani Ceballos

Manchester City are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is currently on loan with Arsenal. According to Express, Manchester City are closely monitoring Ceballos' situation, whose loan with the Gunners ends soon.

The Spaniard has impressed under new manager Mikel Arteta, and it has been said that the Gunners are looking at extending his stay at the club beyond the current season. However, Real Madrid are reportedly looking to raise funds to help Zinedine Zidane further strengthen the squad to challenge for the Champions League.

Manchester City have been impressed by Ceballos and would be willing to sign him outright, as Madrid have made it clear to the 23-year-old that he has no future at the club under Zidane.

Arsenal to send entourage to Portugal for signing £41 million star

Arsenal are preparing to send an entourage of club officials, along with super agent Kia Joorabchian, to seal the deal for the signing of Sporting Lisbon forward Joelson Fernandes. The 17-year-old recently broke Cristiano Ronaldo's longstanding record when he became the youngest player to feature for the first team of Sporting Lisbon.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal are keen on the transfer of the youngster, and are looking to leverage their relationship with Joorabchian to bring him to Emirates stadium. The super agent has a couple of clients currently playing for the Gunners, including David Luiz and Cedric Soares.