Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona enter race for Gunners defender, Aston Villa step up move for Arsenal goalkeeper, and more - 8th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of fan-favourite defender Hector Bellerin, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and more.

Barcelona enter the race to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin

Barcelona are the latest club to enter the race to sign Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, according to reports. The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners well-stacked in the full-back department.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles' recent form, coupled with the permanent signing of Cedric Soares, means that Arsenal have three players capable of challenging for a first-team spot. The north London giants also require funds to strengthen other positions and would need to make some uncomfortable sales to be able to afford reinforcements.

According to reports, the Gunners value Bellerin at around £23 million but Barcelona would first need to sell players to free up funds to sign their former academy product. The Blaugrana are said to be considering the sale of Nelson Semedo to fund a move for Bellerin.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been heavily linked with a move for Bellerin, with the Ligue 1 champions keen on signing a new right-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Aston Villa step up their pursuit of Arsenal goalkeeper

Aston Villa have submitted a second bid to Arsenal for the services of Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa have stepped up their pursuit of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and are currently waiting for an update from the Gunners regarding their second bid.

The Villans had submitted a second bid north of £15 million for the services of the Argentine shot-stopper, with Arsenal holding out for a fee in the region of £20 million, according to reports.

The Gunners are keen to hold on to their academy product, who excelled between the sticks in the absence of Bernd Leno towards the end of last season. The 28-year-old even started against Liverpool in the Community Shield, which the Gunners won after a penalty shootout.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mikel Arteta insisted that Martinez has the quality to excel at Arsenal. He said:

"Emi has shown in the last few months what he's capable to do for this football club, I am convinced he has the level to play for us consistently at that level, he showed that today in a final. I cannot stop the speculation or what people write about us."

Arsenal offered Alphonse Areola on loan

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal, according to Daily Mirror.

The Gunners are in the market for a back-up goalkeeper, with the future of current number two Emiliano Martinez uncertain.

Another name linked with a move to Arsenal to replace Martinez is Brentford shot-stopper, David Raya.