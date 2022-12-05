Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Jesus injury could affect Gunners January plans; club want Shakhtar Donetsk winger this winter, and more - December 5, 2022

Arsenal could delve into the January transfer window to reinforce their squad ahead of the business end of the season. Mikel Arteta's wards are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 14 Premier League games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Gabriel Jesus' injury could alter the Gunners' plans for the winter. Elsewhere, the north London side want to take a Shakhtar Donetsk winger to the Emirates in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 5, 2022:

Gabriel Jesus injury could affect Arsenal's January plans, says Fabrizio Romano

Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to play again at this year's World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Arsenal's plans for the January transfer window could be affected by Gabriel Jesus's injury.

The Brazilian sustained a knock while representing his nation at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There are fears that he could now spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won’t be able to be back during the competition.Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won’t be able to be back during the competition. 🚨🇧🇷 #Qatar2022Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. https://t.co/TSZxO9X4dY

The 25-year-old has been indispensable for the Gunners since arriving from Manchester City this summer.

However, his injury has laid bare a lack of depth in the position at the Emirates. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the club would decide on their next move after learning of the full extent of Jesus' injury.

“A big blow for Arsenal, as Gabriel Jesus has picked up an injury that could keep him out until January. We will see if it will affect their transfer plans; more tests are needed. I think having Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli available for that position is something important; they wanted to give full confidence to Gabriel as starter,” Romano said.

Jesus has appeared 20 times for the north London side this season across competitions, scoring five goals and setting up seven more.

Gunners want Mykhaylo Mudryk this winter, says Paul Brown

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are eager to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, according to journalist Paul Brown. The Shakhtar Donetsk winger has been linked with a move to the Emirates for a while, despite a summer move not materialising.

The Gunners are expected to return for the 21-year-old at the turn of the year as Arteta looks to add more bite to his attack.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom A few weeks ago, Mykhaylo Mudryk spoke in an interview with Vlada Sedan, the wife of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and revealed he would be upset if the transfer didn’t happen in the upcoming winter window. [via YouTube translation] #afc A few weeks ago, Mykhaylo Mudryk spoke in an interview with Vlada Sedan, the wife of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and revealed he would be upset if the transfer didn’t happen in the upcoming winter window. [via YouTube translation] #afc https://t.co/zhIyODCQNr

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that the north London side have extensively scouted the Ukrainian this season.

"They are very keen on this player. They’ve been looking at him for a long time. He’s been scouted extensively, and they’ve watched him again for several games this season. So he’s definitely one that they want. There’s definitely interest there," said Brown.

Mudryk has scored ten goals and registered eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season for Shakhtar.

Arsenal working to sign Danilo in January, says Pete O'Rourke

Arsenal are pushing to complete a move for Danilo in January, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Palmeiras midfielder has been identified as the ideal understudy to Thomas Partey at the Emirates. Arteta wants the Brazilian to contribute to boost his squad this season.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn The agents of Danilo have informed The agents of Danilo have informed @jorgenicola that Arsenal intend to submit a bid for the midfielder once the World Cup Group Stage is over. Nicola was first on Gabriel Jesus. 🚨 The agents of Danilo have informed @jorgenicola that Arsenal intend to submit a bid for the midfielder once the World Cup Group Stage is over. Nicola was first on Gabriel Jesus. https://t.co/DF0xf5ZtS0

The north London side remain on the hunt for their first Premier League title in nearly two decades. However, Arteta is eager to bring in reinforcements to ensure that the Gunners' title charge doesn't end in a whimper. Danilo could help address concerns over Partey's injury woes in the second half of the season.

Speaking to This is Futbol, O'Rourke said that the 21-year-old is a long-term target for the Premier League leaders.

“I think this one, as we said, they tried to sign him in the summer, couldn’t agree a deal with Palmeiras, so I’m sure discussions were still going on between the two clubs ever since the window closed. He’s still a long-term target for Arsenal. They are very keen to bring him to the Emirates," said Pete O'Rourke.

Partey has been a vital part of Arteta's starting XI this season.

