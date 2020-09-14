Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners to announce Aubameyang extension, Martinez set to join Premier League side, and more - 13th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Gunners are set to announce the contract extension of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emiliano Martinez is set to join a Premier League side and more.

Arsenal set to announce Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract extension

Arsenal are set to announce the contract extension of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with rumours suggesting the Gunners could capitalise on today's date (14th September) to announce the extension of their number 14.

The 31-year-old prolific striker is set to put pen to paper on a three-year deal that would enable him to become the club's highest-paid player.

Aubameyang has been in sublime form for Arsenal, netting a brace in both the semi-final and the final of the FA Cup while also scoring a goal each against Liverpool in the Community Shield and against Fulham in the Gunners' Premier League opener.

It has also been suggested that Aubameyang turned down an approach from Barcelona to extend his contract with the north London outfit.

Another example of why Arsenal are delighted to have tied captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new three-yr contract & why that contract will enable the prolific 31-year-old striker to become Arsenal’s highest-paid player @TheAthleticUK #FULARS #AFC https://t.co/UGjX5Xh7kc — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 12, 2020

Emiliano Martinez set to join Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez was in stellar form for Arsenal towards the end of the previous season

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is set to join Aston Villa in a deal worth around £20 million (£16 million plus add-ons), according to reports. The 28-year-old is set to sign a four-year contract with the Villa Park outfit, earning around £60,000 per week.

The Villans want Martinez to be their number one as they have concerns over the fitness of Tom Heaton, who is battling with a knee injury. Martinez played a stellar role in the absence of Bernd Leno last season and helped Arsenal lift their 13th FA Cup title.

Barcelona eye loan deal for Hector Bellerin

Barcelona are considering a loan offer for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, according to reports. The Catalan giants are currently cash strapped because of the ramifications of the pandemic and are weighing up loan deals wherever possible.

Bellerin is said to be open to a return to Barcelona. He was part of the club's famed La Masia academy before being snapped up by Arsenal in 2011. The Gunners currently have Ainsley Maitland-Niles and new signing Cedric Soares who are competing with Bellerin for the right-back position.

Arsenal are reported to be looking for a cash-only deal for Bellerin as they need the funds to strengthen their midfield, with Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey touted as their top targets.