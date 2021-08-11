Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks to sign Portuguese playmaker, club waiting for 'green light' before launching bid for Norwegian star and more - 11th August 2021

Arsenal remain determined to bolster their squad before the end of the transfer window. The Gunners have already completed the signings of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White, but are aware they need further reinforcements in order to compete for silverware.

Manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to add a creative midfielder to his squad this summer. The Spaniard is also on the lookout for a new striker to solve the club's goalscoring problems.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 11 August 2021.

Arsenal in talks to sign Portuguese playmaker

Bernardo Silva

Arsenal are negotiating with Manchester City over a potential move for Bernardo Silva, according to The Hard Tackle via Pedro Almeida.

The Gunners lacked creativity last season and Arteta is confident Silva can be the solution.

Open talks between Arsenal and Manchester City by Bernardo #Silva. 🇵🇹 #AFC https://t.co/GXr59EsloZ — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) August 10, 2021

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for James Maddison, but were put off by Leicester City's valuation of the playmaker. Silva represents a fantastic alternative to the Englishman.

The arrival of Jack Grealish at the Etihad has cast doubt over Silva’s future and Arteta is looking to take advantage of the situation.

Gunners awaiting Martin Odegaard response ahead of potential bid

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are waiting for Martin Odegaard to take a call on his future before launching a bid for the Real Madrid playmaker, according to The Express via Defensa Central.

The Norwegian is not entirely convinced about his prospects at the Santiago Bernabeu and could leave Real Madrid this summer in search of regular football. The Gunners are eager to welcome him back to the Emirates, having witnessed his qualities first-hand in the second half of last season.

If Odegaard asks to leave, Arsenal will gladly make a move. Los Blancos want to keep the Norwegian at the Santiago Bernabeu but will not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives at their table.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Chelsea star

Tammy Abraham

Arsenal are set to hijack AS Roma's move for Tammy Abraham after agreeing personal terms with the Chelsea forward, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. AS Roma were negotiating with Chelsea with a view to signing the Englishman on loan.

However, the Gunners have been in touch with the Chelsea star lately and have now emerged as the favorites for his signature.

Arsenal still have to agree a deal with Chelsea for the Englishman. The Blues had previously asked for £40m to part with Abraham but could let him go for less.

