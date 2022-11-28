Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Bayern Munich winger; club backed to target Bosman move for Leicester City midfielder, and more - November 28, 2022

Arsenal are atop the Premier League table after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's wards have 12 wins and one league defeat this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Bayern Munich winger. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has backed the north London side to sign a Leicester City winger on a Bosman move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 28, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Leroy Sane, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The German forward was a huge hit at Manchester City, but has been in and out of the starting XI since joining Bayern Munich. He has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer. Sane has ten goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

The German will be eager to secure regular football ,and unless that happens with the Bavarians, he could be open to a move. The Gunners are hoping to take him to the Emirates. Arteta is in a Premier League title race this season and wants to add more teeth to his attack.

The Spaniard is aware of Sane's qualities, having watched him first hand during their time together at Manchester City.

The Gunners could attempt to prise him away from the Allianz Arena at the turn of the year. However, Bayern Munich have always maintained that they don't want to offload Sane. As such, Arsenal would have a job on their hands to secure the German's services.

Gunners backed to secure Youri Tielemans on Bosman move

Youri Tielemans is currently with the Belgium team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ben Jacobs has backed Arsenal to sign Youri Tielemans on a free transfer next summer.

The Belgian midfielder's contract with Leicester City expires at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has not signed a new deal with the Foxes yet, and the Gunners continue to be linked with the player.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the north London side could sign Tielemans for a reduced price in January. However, he added that the club are likely to wait till the summer to lap him up for free.

"With Tielemans, the challenge is that Leicester will still hold out, especially if he has a good World Cup, for some money, even though that money will be slightly less than over last summer. Arsenal know that because they’ve got buy-in from Tielemans – if they just wait, bide their time and don’t do anything in January, they can potentially come back in the summer," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"If they choose to do that, they’ll get the player on a free, providing he does not sign a new contract with Leicester, and all indications are that he’s not going to sign a new deal."

Tielemans has appeared 17 times for Leicester this season across competitions, scoring thrice and setting up another.

Danilo top of Mikel Arteta's wishlist in January

Danilo is a priority for Arsenal in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Gunners have been on the hunt for the Brazilian midfielder since the summer, when they tasted disappointment with a deadline day bid. They have accelerated their efforts to secure his services in January.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that the north London side are in the market for a midfielder and a winger in January.

“I think Arsenal are looking for a winger and a midfielder in January, if possible. I think the club’s hierarchy are willing to back the manager because they’ve seen what a brilliant start to the season it’s been, and there is a feeling around the club that they are going to be in the race for the title if this continues," said Brown.

He added:

“So, Arsenal, I think, will spend money if they can, and I would expect this player (Danilo) to be high on their list of targets in January.”

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has also been linked with a move to the Emirates this winter.

