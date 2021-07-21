Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race to sign Chelsea striker, club preparing player plus cash offer for Premier League star, and more - 21st July 2021

Arsenal suffered a blow in their preparations for the new season when their pre-season tour to the U.S. was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the club. The Gunners were scheduled to take part in the Florida Cup, with a game against Inter Milan on Sunday followed by one against either Everton or Millonarios.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to build a team capable of fighting for the top four next season. The Gunners are planning to bring in a new striker, while a midfielder and a goalkeeper are also on Arteta’s wish list.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 21 June 2021.

Arsenal leading race to sign Chelsea striker

Tammy Abraham

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, according to The Sun. Chelsea are hunting for a new striker this summer and are ready to offload Abraham.

The Gunners are the favorites for the Englishman's signature, although Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also interested in the player. The Blues want £40m for the 23-year-old, but a loan deal with an obligation to buy under certain conditions could do the trick.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to pay a large portion of Abraham’s £80,000 per week wages.

Arsenal are eager to bolster their frontline ahead of a crucial season. Mikel Arteta is not impressed by the strikers at his disposal and has set his signs on Abraham.

The Englishman has a soft spot for Arsenal since he supported the club as a child and idolized Thierry Henry.

Gunners preparing player plus cash offer for Premier League star

James Maddison

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal are willing to include either Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Maitland-Niles in a player plus £50m offer to convince Leicester City to part with James Maddison. Discussions with the Foxes are not expected to be straightforward, but the Gunners are hopeful that Leicester City will be willing to negotiate.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to bring in a creative midfielder this summer. The Spaniard believes Maddison would be perfect for the role, but the 24-year-old signed a new four-year deal last year and prising him away from Leicester will be difficult.

Arsenal in a two-way battle for Barcelona goalkeeper

Neto

Arsenal are embroiled in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian wants to leave Camp Nou this summer and is eager to move to the Premier League. The Gunners are looking for a new number two to compete with Bernd Leno and have reportedly set their sights on Neto.

The Brazilian has made just 17 appearances for the Catalans since joining the club in 2019, registering seven clean sheets.

