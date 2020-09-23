In today's Arsenal transfer news roundup, we have the latest as the Gunners have made one of their forwards available for a loan move. We also talk about the unique advantage that Arsenal have in their pursuit of Houssem Aouar, and more.

Arsenal make winger available on loan

Arsenal have made winger Reiss Nelson available for loan for the upcoming season, according to reports. The 20-year-old has failed to make the matchday squad for the Gunners' opening two Premier League games.

The report adds that Arsenal are keen to secure a temporary move for Nelson in order to afford the player some much-needed playing time. The winger was struggling for playing time last season and with the addition of Willian to Arsenal's attacking ranks, he has fallen further down the pecking order.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta is impressed with the progress that Nelson has made in recent months and has urged the youngster to seize any opportunity that comes his way. The Spaniard said:

"I think they all realise the competition we have in forward positions. I've already spoken with Reiss about it and I really like the way he's training.

"I think we both agree about how much he’s improved in the last few months and he's going to carry on pushing himself and the rest of the team. He needs to be ready because in football, unfortunately, or fortunately, things don’t take three months to change, it can take three minutes and you have to be ready when that opportunity comes."

Arsenal's unique advantage in Houssem Aouar pursuit

It has been well and truly established that Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey are Arsenal's top targets for the ongoing transfer window.

According to reports, the Gunners have a unique advantage in their pursuit of the Lyon midfielder, who is reportedly valued at around £50 million by the Ligue 1 side.

Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar enjoys an excellent relationship with his Lyon counterpart, Juninho, but that is not the only advantage that the Gunners have.

Aouar is represented by the same company as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and that is certainly a key cog in this transfer saga according to reports.

Lyon are said to be holding out for the £50 million for a player they claim to be currently their best.

Torino still interested in Lucas Torreira

Torino are still interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to reports. The Serie A side have sent representatives to London to broker a deal for the 24-year-old.

Torino, along with Fiorentina, were linked with a move for the Uruguayan midfielder earlier in the transfer window. However, Torreira is said to be holding out for a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Torreira is one of the players that Arsenal are looking to cash in on before the close of the transfer window in order to generate the funds to pursue their top targets.