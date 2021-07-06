Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing to offload three more players, club identify Bundesliga defender as Ben White alternative, and more - 6th July 2021

Arsenal head into the new campaign with a point to prove after an underwhelming 2020-21 season. The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League, lost to eventual champions Villarreal in the Europa League semifinals, and were unimpressive in the domestic cups as well. Mikel Arteta looks ready to make the necessary changes over the summer to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Arsenal are looking to sell players who no longer feature in the Spaniard’s plans. The Gunners are determined to strengthen their backline before the start of the new campaign and are also eyeing a goalkeeper this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 6 July 2021.

Arsenal preparing to offload three more players

Arsenal are preparing to offload Alexandre Lacazette, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, according to Sportsmole via Sky Sports News.

Mikel Arteta is handling his squad with an iron fist, with Granit Xhaka edging closer to a switch to AS Roma and Matteo Guendouzi already on his way to Marseille. Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have returned to Real Madrid at the end of their loan spells and neither are expected to be back for the 2021-22 campaign. William Saliba is reportedly close to a loan move to Marseille and he is not expected to feature for Arsenal next season either.

The Gunners are also willing to let Lacazette leave for a suitable price, given that his current deal expires in 12 months. Maitland-Niles was on loan at West Bromwich Albion for the second half of last season and wants to leave Arsenal permanently in search of regular football. Nelson, on the other hand, appeared only nine times for the Gunners in the 2020-21 campaign. Arteta reportedly wants all three players out of the club before he takes the field next season.

Gunners identify Bundesliga defender as Ben White alternative

Arsenal have identified Edmond Tapsoba as an alternative to Ben White, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Gunners are locked in negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion for White, but talks are said to be progressing slower than usual. Arteta is aware that signing the English defender could prove to be difficult, with Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly joining the race for his signature.

🚨💣 With the Ben #White purchase increasingly difficult, #Arsenal thinks of plan B: Edmond #Tapsoba. #BayerLeverkusen's centre-back has been identified as the alternative to #Brighton's 1997 class that, as of now, is unlikely to make it to the #Gunners. ❌🐓⚽️ #Transfers #EPL — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 5, 2021

Arsenal have identified Tapsoba as an alternative to White. The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been a rock at the back for his team since joining them in January 2020. The 22-year-old has racked up 61 appearances for the Bundesliga side and has even found the back of the net on a couple of occasions. However, he still has five years remaining on his current contract, so pricing him away won’t be easy.

Arsenal reignite interest in Barcelona goalkeeper

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Neto, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Gunners are looking for a new goalkeeper with Bernd Leno’s future up in the air. Matt Ryan, who joined on loan from Brighton in the second half of the 2020-21 season, is unlikely to move to the Emirates on a permanent transfer. As a result, Arteta has reportedly turned his attention to the Brazilian Neto.

Mundo Deportivo: Arsenal are interested in signing Barca keeper Neto and want to sign him on loan from Barca. Player sees Arsenal as the ‘main option’ for him. — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 5, 2021

Neto was a backup for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen during the 2020-21 campaign and wants to leave Camp Nou this summer. The latest transfer rumors have suggested that the player’s representatives are already in touch with Arsenal regarding a move.

