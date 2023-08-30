Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to offload Emile Smith Rowe, three clubs want Rob Holding, and more - August 30, 2023

Arsenal will host Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be eager to get back to winning ways against the Red Devils after dropping points in a 2-2 draw against 10-men Fulham last time out.

As the transfer window approaches its end, the Gunners are reportedly ready to offload Emile Smith Rowe. Elsewhere, three clubs are eying Rob Holding.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 30, 2023.

Arsenal ready to offload Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe could be on his way out of the Emirates

Arsenal are willing to let go of Emile Smith Rowe this summer, according to The Times.

The English midfielder rose through the ranks at the Emirates and was once tipped to become a world beater. However, injuries have hurt his chances of late, costing him a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI. The 23-year-old has subsequently dropped down the pecking order at the club and they are ready to let him go.

Chelsea are among the parties eying the player with interest, although the Gunners are yet to put a price tag on his head. Smith Rowe could be open to a move to Stamford Bridge as it could give him the opportunity to get his career back on track.

Mauricio Pochettino's presence at the helm could be an added bonus, given the Argentinean’s proven track record with young footballers.

Three clubs want Rob Holding

Rob Holding’s time at the Emirates is coming to an end

Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Real Betis are locked in a battle for Rob Holding, according to Football Insider.

The English defender is low in the pecking order at Arsenal and his situation is unlikely to change any time soon. His contract with the club expires in 2024 and he will not be handed a new deal. The Gunners are planning to see him off before the end of this week.

Despite his struggles for game time at the Emirates, Holding, 27, is not short of options. Palace and Wolves are both eying defensive reinforcements this summer and the Englishman could be a cheap option to indulge in.

Betis are also in the mix and Holding’s experience could also make him a suitable option for the Spanish side.

Gabriel Magalhaes unlikely to leave Emirates this summer

Gabriel Magalhaes’ future at the Emirates remains up in the air

Gabriel Magalhaes is unlikely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian has dropped down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta this season. He has been on the bench for the first three games of the campaign, adding to the speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said that the recent events indicate that there might be a problem behind the scenes at the Emirates.

“Something has been going on behind the scenes, no doubt about it. The way this Arsenal back line keeps getting re-jigged and him not being part of it is nonsensical unless there is a problem beyond tactics. How can Arteta suddenly think so little of him that he’s not worthy of a start against Fulham?” said Jones.

Jones, however, added that a move right now is unlikely as there’s very little time to sign a replacement.

“The message out of Arsenal is that he is not for sale, but I don’t know if the Saudis will see it that way. He knows of their interest and if they do come back in this week, it’ll be pretty tense, I imagine. They have targeted players that seemed much more comfortable than he does,” said Jones.

He continued:

“If this was happening earlier in the window, I think it could happen, but it is going to be difficult because Arsenal wouldn’t have much time to replace him now. That’s why they are so against selling him, I think. It’s a fragile situation, no doubt about that, but if there is no offer in the next few days it’ll pass, people move on, and he could even be in the team to face Manchester United.”

Gabriel stuck up a stellar partnership with William Saliba at the heart of the Gunners' defence last season.