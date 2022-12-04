Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Bayern Munich forward; Leicester City midfielder unlikely to move in January, and more - December 4, 2022

Arsenal are leading the race for the Premier League after 14 games this season. Mikel Arteta's wards have won 12 games, with their only defeat in the league coming against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich forward. Elsewhere, a Leicester City midfielder is unlikely to move in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 4, 2022:

Arsenal receive boost in Leroy Sane pursuit

Leroy Sane is unsettled at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Leroy Sane. The German forward has endured mixed times at Bayern Munich of late. His place in the starting XI has come under threat since the arrival of Sadio Mane at the Allianz Arena this summer.

Sane has appeared 19 times for the Bundesliga giants this season, registering ten goals and six assists. However, the 26-year-old could be open to joining a club where he would be a guaranteed starter. The Gunners are monitoring him with interest as they attempt to upgrade their frontline.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc 🗣️| Pete O'Rourke on Arsenal & Sane: "I think it could only help, if there's any potential move for Leroy Sane, if he knows people that he has previously worked with, like Mikel Arteta. I'm sure it will come into his thinking if he wants to leave Bayern." [ @GiveMeSport

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Pete O'Rourke said that Sane could seriously consider moving to the Emirates should the north London side come calling.

“I think it could only help, if there’s any potential move for Leroy Sane, if he knows people that he has previously worked with, like Mikel Arteta. I’m sure it will come into his thinking if he wants to leave Bayern Munich, and he will definitely seriously consider a move to Arsenal because Arteta’s there, and the players that he’s played with as well," said O'Rourke.

Sane was part of the Germany team that crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in the group stage after finishing third, behind Japan and Spain.

Youri Tielemans unlikely to move in January

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Youri Tielemans is not looking to leave Leicester City this winter, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Belgian midfielder endured a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, with his nation failing to qualify for the knockouts. The 25-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Foxes but is in the final year of his contract.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



🗣️| Paul Brown on Youri Tielemans:"At the moment, Youri Tielemans is not moving anywhere in January. I understand he's going to wait until the summer and see what comes up. So, it's a situation that Arsenal are aware of." [ @GiveMeSport

Tielemans is unlikely to sign a new deal, and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Belgian and have been tipped to sign him on a cut-price deal this summer. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown backed the player to wait till the summer to assess his options.

“At the moment, Youri Tielemans is not moving anywhere in January. I understand he’s going to wait until the summer and see what comes up. So, it’s a situation that Arsenal are aware of," said Brown.

Tielemans has appeared 17 times for Leicester City this season, scoring thrice and setting up one.

Mikel Arteta yet to make decision about Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is yet to make a decision on Arsenal's pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Ukrainian is a target for the Gunners, who remain hot on his heels after missing out on his signature this summer. Arteta wants to add more teeth to his attack in January and has been tipped to invest in the 21-year-old.

Shakhtar Donetsk are reportedly ready to let Mudryk leave for an offer of £40 million plus add-ons. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Arteta is sceptical about the player's hefty transfer fee.

"Arsenal believe that the player wants them, but Mikel Arteta hasn’t yet made up his mind. Although he likes the player, and Arsenal would like to strengthen in that position, it is still a hefty price to pay," said Jacobs.

Mudryk has appeared 18 times for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, scoring ten goals and registering eight assists.

