In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' pursuit of a World Cup winning defender, Norwegian wonderkid signs for Arsenal, and more.

Arsenal sign Norwegian wonderkid

Arsenal have signed Norwegian wonderkid George Lewis from 2. divisjon side Fram Larvik. The Gunners have been interested in the 20 year old ever since the highly rated Norwegian spent a trial spell with the club earlier in the year.

Fram Larvik's sporting director, Jostein Jensen, confirmed that the forward had signed for the Premier League giants. Speaking in an interview with VG.no, Jensen said:

"Yes, we can confirm that. I have been told that he has signed for Arsenal."

Jensen is not the only one to confirm Lewis' move to the North London outfit. The 20 year old's agent, Cheikh Diaw, also confirmed that Arsenal have sealed the deal for the signing of the highly coveted youngster. He said:

"He’s ready for Arsenal, yes. The club has not made it official yet, but he has signed for the club."

They are really looking forward to getting George, who they see as an exciting player."

Lewis was currently a free agent having spent his formative years in the Norwegian lower divisions.

Arsenal interested in signing Matthias Ginter

Arsenal are interested in the services of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, according to reports from Sky Germany. However, the North London outfit are not interested in signing the German World Cup winner immediately, and are weighing up a move to sign the 26 year old on a free transfer next summer.

Ginter was an unused member of Germany's 2014 World Cup winning squad, and the 26 year old has been a rock at the back for Monchengladbach ever since moving to the Borussia-Park outfit from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. According to the report, Inter Milan have also expressed their interest in the 26 year old, while Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are also monitoring his situation.

Arsenal to battle with Everton for Marc Roca

Arsenal and Everton are closely monitoring the situation of Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via teamtalk). Roca is one of the most promising midfielders to be coming out of Spain. With Espanyol getting relegated, the chances of the midfielder leaving the Catalan outfit is extremely high.

According to the report, Espanyol are considering the sale of the midfielder as they prepare for life in second division. Further, the Catalan outfit needs the fund to cover for the losses incurred because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is also understood that Espanyol are resigned to losing the 23-year-old midfielder on the cheap, with clubs unwilling to pay his €40 million release clause. Arsenal, Everton, AC Milan, and Real Madrid are said to be interested in the midfielder, who could end up costing only €15 million.