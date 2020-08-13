Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks with AS Roma for midfielder swap, Arsenal ponder move for Ajax star and more - 12th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' attempts to use midfielder Lucas Torreira in a swap deal, their consideration of a move for Ajax winger, and more.

Arsenal to offer Lucas Torreira to Roma in exchange for Amadou Diawara

Arsenal are prepared to use midfielder Lucas Torreira in a swap deal for AS Roma's Amadou Diawara, according to reports. Torreira is one of the few players at Arsenal who is a valuable asset in the transfer market, and the Gunners are set to cash in on the 24-year-old.

The Uruguayan midfielder has found limited game time under Mikel Arteta since the restart of football and could be looking to return to Italy in order to be a first-team regular. Speaking in a recent interview, Torreira admitted that leaving could very well be an option. He said:

"Today I need to think about my future very well. I have a contract with the club and I have to respect it, obviously if I have to leave it will be for the best. We have to be calm and wait."

Arsenal consider move for Quincy Promes

Arsenal are considering a move for Ajax winger Quincy Promes, should striker Alexandre Lacazette leave the club. According to reports, the Gunners want to add another forward to their ranks despite being close to completing the signing of Willian.

Lacazette has been linked with a move to Juventus, and should that materialise, Arsenal would be looking to bring in Promes to play down the left flank. Juventus are said to be weighing up a player-plus-cash offer for Lacazette and would be willing to offer one of Gonzalo Higuain, Cristian Romero or Douglas Costa in exchange for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid reject Arsenal's loan offer for Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos had been in scintillating form for Arsenal towards the end of the season

Real Madrid have rejected Arsenal's offer to sign Dani Ceballos on another one-year loan deal, according to Spanish outlet Onda Cero. Ceballos played a crucial role under Mikel Arteta towards the end of the campaign, and the Gunners were hoping to extend his loan for another season.

However, Real Madrid are said to be unimpressed by Arsenal's loan offer -- with the Gunners offering to pay only half of Ceballos' wages and also refusing to pay the €4 million loan fee. The North London outfit were paying Ceballos' entire wages in the recent season.

Los Blancos have ordered Ceballos to return to pre-season training, with the club hierarchy hoping the Spaniard can impress Zinedine Zidane.